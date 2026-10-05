Robert Kelker-Kelly Cause of Death: ‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Was 62

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We have tragic news to report from the world of television.

Robert Kelker-Kelly — the actor best known for playing Bo Brady on Days of Our Lives — has passed away.

He was just 62 years old.

News of Kelker-Kelly’s death came as a shock to fans of daytime television.

Now, more details have emerged about the final moments of his life.

Kelker-Kelly died Saturday, October 3, at his home in Missouri. He was 62 years old.

According to TMZ, the actor had complained of chest pain before becoming unresponsive at his home.

Police and emergency medical personnel were called to the residence around 8:16 p.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious man who was not breathing.

CPR was already underway when officers arrived, and first responders continued attempting to save Kelker-Kelly. Sadly, their efforts were unsuccessful.

Actor Robert Kelker-Kelly is dead at 62. (NBC/YouTube)

Authorities reportedly found nothing suspicious at the scene, with the circumstances appearing consistent with a medical event. A specific cause of death has not been publicly confirmed.

Kelker-Kelly was best known for taking over the iconic role of Bo Brady in 1992.

He replaced Peter Reckell and remained with the NBC soap until 1995, appearing opposite Kristian Alfonso and Lisa Rinna.

Kelker-Kelly and Rinna’s characters were romantically involved on the show, and the pair even earned the Soap Opera Digest Award for Hottest Couple in 1995.

Ironically, their relationship off-camera was considerably less romantic.

Earlier this year, Rinna opened up about her difficult experience working with Kelker-Kelly in her memoir, You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It. She alleged that her former costar was verbally abusive, manipulative and prone to playing mind games.

Kelker-Kelly never publicly responded to Rinna’s allegations.

After leaving Days, Kelker-Kelly continued working in daytime television, including a stint as Stavros Cassadine on General Hospital. He also worked as a professional pilot and flight instructor.

His death marks a sad end for an actor who became a familiar face to soap fans during one of daytime television’s most memorable eras.

Kelker-Kelly is survived by the legacy of the characters he brought to life and by fans who still remember him as Bo Brady more than three decades later.

Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this enormously difficult time.