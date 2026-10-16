RJ Mitte's Mom Reveals She Found Son's Body, Opens Up About Tension With Fiancee

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On Monday, fans were shocked by the news that actor RJ Mitte had died by suicide.

Now, we have tragic new details about the Breaking Bad star’s final hours.

RJ’s mother, Dyna Mitte, spoke with NBC News this week about the morning she discovered her son had died at his home in Brownsville, Texas.

RJ Mitte attends the premiere of Netflix’s “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” at Regency Village Theatre on October 07, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

According to Dyna, she had spent time with RJ shortly before his death. But when she tried contacting him that Monday morning, she couldn’t get him to answer the phone.

That prompted her to bring lunch to his home.

“I called him at 11,” Dyna recalled. “He didn’t answer, so I picked up lunch and went to take it to him, and that’s when I discovered him.”

Dyna said the weekend before his death had been difficult for RJ, although she did not know the full extent of what he was experiencing.

Asked about the rumor that RJ’s fiancee, Kennedy Suarez, had issued an ultimatum and asked him to choose her or his family, Dyna acknowledged that there was “some of that going on.”

A close friend later told her that the actor had been dealing with issues that left him deeply hurt. Dyna also revealed that she had spent the previous three months encouraging her son to seek professional help.

“He was like, ‘No, I’ve got it. It’s OK. I’m handling it,’” she recalled. In hindsight, Dyna wishes she had pushed harder.

“I would have taken him screaming and yelling” to therapy, she said, reflecting on the desperate wish that she could have done something differently.

Mitte’s death was confirmed as a suicide. His mother believes it may have been an impulsive decision, noting that he did not leave a note explaining what happened.

The uncertainty has only compounded the family’s grief.

“We all go through some heartbreak in our life, and we all deal with it differently,” Dyna said. “If I had known anything and could have done anything different, I truly would have. I would have given my life for his life.”

But Dyna hopes that sharing her experience can serve a purpose beyond recounting her own devastating loss.

“If me speaking out today might save someone else from going through the same situation, because a mother should never have to find their child this way,” she said. “If I can say one person is helped, I think that’s what RJ would expect.”

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.