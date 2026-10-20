RJ Mitte's Fiancee Had Moved to Different State, Stopped Wearing Engagement Ring Ahead of His Death: Report

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It’s been just over a week since RJ Mitte was found dead inside his Texas home.

Now, we have new information about the Breaking Bad star’s suicide, including reports of tension with his fiancee, Kennedy Suarez.

According a report from TMZ, the couple’s relationship became increasingly strained after Suarez moved from their home in Brownsville, Texas, to the Atlanta area in December 2025.

The move was reportedly for work, even though her position was initially expected to be remote.

Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte speaks live at BUILD Series London on January 24, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images)

Sources told the outlet that Suarez never returned to Texas full-time, while Mitte was unwilling to relocate to Georgia. Their disagreement reportedly contributed to mounting tension between the couple.

Mitte, who played Walter “Flynn” White Jr. on Breaking Bad, died at age 34 on October 12. A county official confirmed that the actor died by suicide.

Sources told TMZ that Mitte had been struggling with his relationship with Suarez since at least August.

They believe the situation contributed significantly to his emotional decline in the months leading up to his death.

The outlet also reported that Suarez sometimes stopped wearing her engagement ring, allegedly explaining that she was afraid of being robbed.

The couple had been friends for approximately a decade before their relationship turned romantic in 2020. Mitte proposed on October 10, 2025, about a year before his death.

It remains unclear whether the couple officially ended their engagement before Mitte died.

Their relationship reportedly faced additional complications involving the actor’s close-knit family. According to sources who previously spoke with TMZ, Suarez allegedly wanted Mitte to choose between her and his mother, Dyna Mitte, and sister, Lacianne.

Mitte reportedly refused to cut ties with his family, contributing to the friction between the couple.

Dyna has since acknowledged that her son was dealing with personal struggles, although she has emphasized that the details of his relationship were private.

In comments reported by People, Dyna said she did not know all the conversations that took place between her son and Suarez. She also confirmed that the two had seen each other only three or four times after Suarez moved to Georgia.

Suarez was absent from Mitte’s October 16 celebration of life in Brownsville. However, Dyna clarified that she had not personally told Suarez not to attend, explaining that no funeral plans had been made when Suarez reached out to one of Mitte’s friends on the day his body was discovered.

The circumstances surrounding Mitte’s final months have prompted renewed attention to the actor’s personal life, but the full extent of what he was experiencing remains known only to those closest to him.

His death has left family, friends, and fans mourning a beloved actor and activist taken far too soon.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.