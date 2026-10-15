RJ Mitte Was Forced to Choose Between Fiancee and Mother During Final Days: Report

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As fans continue to try and make sense of the death of RJ Mitte, we have new information about the Breaking Bad star’s final days.

As we previously reported, Mitte died by suicide on Monday at the age of 34.

Now, a startling new report claims that the actor was embroiled in some intense family drama in the days leading up to his death.

RJ Mitte at opening night at SeriesFest: Season 4 at The Denver Art Museum on June 22, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images for SeriesFest)

Mitte had been engaged to fiancee Kennedy Suarez for over a year.

And according to a new report from TMZ, the relationship had become a source of “tension” in recent weeks, as Suarez felt that Mitte’s mother was had been “meddling” in their affairs.

In fact, the outlet is reporting that Suarez issued an ultimatum to Mitte, demanding that he choose between his mother and his wife-to-be.

In a YouTube video, one TMZ journalist alleges that RJ and Kennedy’s relationship was “on the rocks” in the period leading up to Mitte’s death.

“We don’t know if they broke up,” the reporter clarifies.

The journalist went on to explain that Mitte was close with his mother and sisters and “obviously” was not going to cut ties with them.

Obviously, little is known about what might have caused Mitte’s distress in his final days.

And it would be unfair and reckless to allege that the family dispute involving his fiancee had anything to do with his decision to take his own life.

Other stressors have been alleged, and much has been made of a recent interview in which RJ alleged that he had accrued a tremendous amount of debt due to malpractice by his financial team.

Whatever the case, friends, colleagues, and a legion of devoted fans have been mourning Mitte and fondly recalling his life in the days since his death.

“I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad has died,” Breaking Bad star Cranston wrote on Instagram, adding:

“I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm. Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never – ever – allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head on with great determination.”

Our condolences go out to Mitte’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.