RJ Mitte Seemed 'Tired and Sad' In Final Days, 'Breaking Bad' Co-Star Recalls

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As we previously reported, Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte died by suicide on Monday.

He was just 34 years old.

Mitte’s costars have paid tribute to the young actor, and now, one of them is sharing his memories of RJ’s final days.

RJ Mitte walks the red carpet at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 09, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for IMDb)

Luis Moncada, who played Hector Salamanca on Breaking Bad, spoke with TMZ this week and revealed that Mitte appeared “tired and sad” during their final meeting.

“He was being pulled in all kinds of directions,” Moncada said of Mitte.

He declined to reveal what specifically was bothering Mitte, but he added that the troubled young star “was very conflicted about” the issue in question.

He added, “He was just struggling with that.”

Moncada added that Mitte was “in his head” about the “stress of life,” and he offered the actor a place to stay, but Mitte declined.

Previous reports have indicated that Mitte was experiencing financial pressure.

He noted in one interview that his role on Breaking Bad had not made him “a millionaire,” and while he had several projects in post-production at the time of his death, he explained that he had “paid” to keep his career going.

It’s unclear what he may have meant by that remark, but it’s possible that Mitte spent a disproportionate percentage of his income on representation so that he could continue to work.

Moncado said that despite his recent struggles, Mitte was “an amazing friend” until the end.

“RJ is just the sweetest person I’ve ever met in my entire life,” he recalled.

“Rest in Peace RJ – I Love you Lil Brother,” Moncado wrote in an Instagram tribute to his late colleague.

His words echoed earlier tributes from Mitte’s co-stars, including series lead Bryan Cranston.

“Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never – ever – allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head on with great determination,” Cranston wrote, adding:

“It is especially devastating to hear that he took his own life. Why? We were texting each other just a few weeks ago – figuring out when we could meet for lunch. I don’t know if that lunch would have changed his future… But I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed… I’ll miss you, son.”

“I am heartbroken over this news. RJ, I love you my friend,” Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman on BB, added. “You will be missed. And to whoever happens to be reading this, please know you are loved, and you are not alone. Always remember that.”

Clearly, Mitte made a tremendous impact during his tragically short time on earth. He will be missed by many.