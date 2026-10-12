RJ Mitte Cause of Death: ‘Breaking Bad’ Star Was 34

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We have tragic news to report from the world of television today.

RJ Mitte — the actor best known for his role as Walter White Jr. on Breaking Bad — has passed away.

He was just 34 years old.

RJ Mitte attends Neuro Brands Presenting Sponsor At The Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Neuro Brands)

The news comes courtesy of a report from TMZ.

A county official confirmed to the outlet that the actor died Monday in Texas. One insider tells TMZ that Mitte died by suicide.

The news comes after Mitte recently reflected on the television series that helped make him a familiar face to millions of viewers.

Just last week, he appeared on “The Joe Vulpis Podcast,” where he discussed how Breaking Bad changed his life and spoke about maintaining close relationships with his castmates years after the show ended.

For fans who watched Walter White’s transformation from mild-mannered chemistry teacher to drug kingpin, Mitte was an integral part of the story.

His character, Walter White Jr., provided an important connection to the family life that Walter’s increasingly dangerous choices threatened to destroy.

Mitte appeared in 56 episodes of the acclaimed AMC drama, which remains one of television’s most celebrated series.

Earlier this month, Mitte also spent time with his Breaking Bad co-star Luis Moncada. The pair appeared to be in good spirits in social media posts, sharing smiles during their reunion.

Outside of his signature role, Mitte built a résumé that included appearances in The Oak Room, The Recall, and The Guardians of Justice (Will Save You!).

The actor also had major personal milestones ahead of him. Mitte was engaged to Kennedy Suarez, his longtime girlfriend, after proposing last year. The couple had been dating for years before taking that next step in their relationship.

Mitte’s death marks a devastating loss for fans of Breaking Bad, a series that continues to attract new viewers long after its finale. His performance as Walter White Jr. helped bring emotional weight to a story about a father whose double life increasingly endangered the people closest to him.

While Mitte’s work extended beyond the role that introduced him to audiences, his place in the Breaking Bad universe remained a defining part of his career.

Our thoughts are with Mitte’s loved ones, friends, and colleagues during this enormously difficult time.