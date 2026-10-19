Richard Riehle Cause of Death: ‘Office Space’ Star Was 78

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We have tragic news to report out of Hollywood:

Richard Riehle — the actor best known for his work in the iconic 1999 comedy Office Space — has died.

He was 78 years old.

Actress/ producer Jamie Bullock poses with Richard Riehle, actor at the Los Angeles Film Festival premiere Of the “The Beach Party At The Threshold Of Hell” held at the Crest Theatre on July 1, 2006 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Riehle accumulated dozens of film and television credits over the course of his decades in the industry.

Some of his most high-profile film projects included Casino, Fried Green Tomatoes, The Fugitive, Mysterious Skin, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Transformers: Age of Extinction, and The Man from Earth.

On television, Riehle also apppeared in episodes of such popular TV series as One Life to Live, Dragnet, Quantum Leap, The Golden Girls, Roseanne, Ally McBeal, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The West Wing, ER, Modern Family, The Mindy Project, NCIS, and The Middle.

He was a regular on the Fox sitcom Grounded For Life, and he appeared on every episode of the short-lived TV adaptation of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off as the title character’s antagonist, Principal Ed Rooney.

He played Santa Claus in numerous projects, including A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas and episodes of Two and a Half Men and The League.

While he may have never reached household name status, the breadth of Riehle’s work, along with the incredible length of his career, made his face recognizable to film and TV fans from several generations.

The cause of Riehle’s death is unknown. We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

Our thoughts go out to Richard Riehle’s loved ones at this difficult time.