Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Planning a Wedding After 5 Years, Report Dishes

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Wedding bells are (allegedly) in the air!

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead have been together for five years.

A new report says that they’re earnestly planning their wedding, right down to picking a date and a dress.

Here’s everything that we know so far.

RenÃ©e Zellweger poses in front of the “Bridget Jones” Scenes In The Square Statue on November 17, 2025. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

‘It’s obvious how in love and how sincere they both are’

According to a report from RadarOnline, Zellweger and Anstead are planning their upcoming nuptials.

“They seem to be very serious about moving forward,” an alleged inside source assessed.

“They’ve started running dates by people,” the insider claimed.

The source shared that they are “talking about various locations” for the wedding.

“And,” the insider announced, “Renée is dress shopping.”

“It’s obvious how in love and how sincere they both are,” the alleged source described.

According to the report, two of Zellweger’s famous co-stars have also been cheering them on, especially as things get more serious.

“Hugh has been telling them for ages that they should get married,” the source claimed.

“And,” the insider dished, “Tom had almost given up on them actually taking the plunge.”

That would be Hugh Grant of the Bridget Jones cinematic universe and Tom Cruise of Jerry Maguire, respectively.

They’ve been dating for five-and-a-half years

The 57-year-old actress met Anstead, a racecar driver and television host, back in 2021.

It was, appropriately, on the set of Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

In the immediate aftermath, he marveled at her personality.

The couple began dating in short order.

Fast forward to April 2026, and the two celebrated their 5-year anniversary as a couple.

Earlier this year, Anstead did play down wedding talk.

Both he and Zellweger have — famously — been married. Her to Kenny Chesney, and him to Christina Haack.

For this reason and more, we of course cannot confirm whether Anstead and Zellweger are actually planning their wedding.

Maybe they decided that it was time. After all, he has referred to her as “the missus.”

It’s also possible that the discussion of distant hypothetical wedding plans has some folks overly excited. Only time will tell.