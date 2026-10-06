Raiders Fan Mocks Taylor Swift's Appearance With Stadium Sign, Earns Wrath of Swifties Everywhere

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Well, the Kansas City Chiefs are 4-0, and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s honeymoon phase has been all smooth sailing.

Well … mostly smooth sailing.

You see, some NFL fans still haven’t learned that insulting Taylor Swift is a very risky move.

A Las Vegas Raiders fan is getting roasted online after bringing a rather unnecessary message about the pop superstar to Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Taylor Swift attends the 2026 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

In case you missed it, the Chiefs edged out the Raiders 30-27 to hold on to their perfect record. But one fan in the stands managed to attract attention for something that had absolutely nothing to do with football.

The dude held up a sign that read, “Scores 6s On & Off The Field.”

Yes, the message was apparently intended as a dig at Taylor’s looks.

Swifties were not happy, of course. But even NFL fans who are mostly indifferent toward Taylor were not impressed.

“I’m a Raiders fan, but that’s classless,” one person posted (according to Yahoo! News).

“She’s literally an 8 or a 9,” another argued.

“All while you’re sitting on the sidelines and she’s literally in the suites,” a third fan pointed out.

Another Raiders supporter was equally unimpressed, writing, “I’m a Raider fan but this is stupid.”

And, perhaps most brutally, one commenter joked that creating the sign “must have taken him all night.”

Taylor was not in attendance at Sunday’s game, so the fan apparently decided to start a one-sided feud with a woman who wasn’t even there.

That may have been for the best.

Taylor has been a regular presence at Chiefs games in recent years, and for the most part, fans have embraced her presence.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes had considerably nicer things to say about the Raiders following the game.

“That’s a good football team,” the Chiefs quarterback said, praising Las Vegas’ defense and veteran players.

So while Mahomes was busy complimenting the opposing team, one Raiders fan was busy rating Taylor Swift.

Something tells us the quarterback had the better approach.

The Chiefs and Raiders will meet again later this season, this time at Arrowhead Stadium.

And if Taylor happens to be there, perhaps someone should remind this particular fan to leave the signs at home.