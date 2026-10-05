Prince William 'Incandescent With Anger,' Will Not Reunite With Prince Harry, Piers Morgan Claims

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Prince William and Prince Harry have found yet another reason not to sit down for a nice family reunion.

With the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death approaching in 2027, the brothers are reportedly headed in completely different directions when it comes to honoring their late mother.

And according to Piers Morgan, William is not exactly thrilled about it.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex join the Procession following the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II towards St George’s Chapel on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

“Absolutely incandescent with anger” is how Morgan described William’s reported feelings toward his younger brother, arguing that years of Harry publicly criticizing the royal family have left the future king with little interest in repairing their relationship.

“Well, they don’t speak to each other and haven’t done so for years,” Morgan told Fox News this week.

Morgan pointed specifically to Harry’s memoir, Netflix projects and podcasts, as well as his criticism of King Charles, Queen Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

“Harry took out the spray gun,” Morgan declared.

Needless to say, that doesn’t sound like the sort of family dynamic that makes for a heartwarming Diana documentary.

William has reportedly declined multiple offers to participate in projects about his mother ahead of the anniversary. Friends say the milestone will be particularly difficult for him, and he remains deeply emotional about Diana’s death.

Rather than revisit those memories publicly, William is reportedly leaning toward commemorating his mother privately.

That decision could also help him avoid another round of competing royal narratives with Harry.

Harry, meanwhile, is reportedly exploring ways to honor Diana himself. According to People, he has spoken with friends and people who knew his mother while considering potential projects for the anniversary, although no documentary has been officially confirmed.

The situation is a stark contrast to 2017, when William and Harry worked together on the documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy to mark the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death.

At the time, William indicated that they probably wouldn’t revisit their memories of Diana so publicly again.

Apparently, a lot can change in nine years.

Harry has repeatedly expressed a desire to reconcile with his family. But when it comes to William, that olive branch hasn’t exactly resulted in a brotherly embrace.

And now, with Diana’s 30th anniversary looming, the royal brothers could once again find themselves dealing with the same painful memories — only this time, very much on separate sides of the family feud.