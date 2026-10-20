Prince Harry Says He Would Love to Reconcile With William & Charles But 'Some People Don't Want It to Work Out'

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Prince Harry isn’t giving up on his family just yet.

The Duke of Sussex has opened up about his strained relationships with his brother, Prince William, and father, King Charles, making it clear that he still hopes the royal rift can eventually be healed.

In a new interview with GQ, Harry discussed the emotional toll of family conflict and why reconciliation remains important to him.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales kisses his son Prince Harry as Prince William, Duke of Cambridge looks on ahead of the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony at Queen Elizabeth II Park on September 10, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The conversation was recorded in New York in late September, the same month that Harry and wife Meghan Markle moved back to the UK after several years in California.

Asked whether he grieves his “complicated” relationship with his father and brother, Harry didn’t hesitate.

“Yes, of course,” he replied, acknowledging that family estrangement is something many people can understand.

“There’s sibling disagreements. There’s broken relationships between, you know, kids and their parents, kids and one parent,” he explained, noting that people frequently bring up the subject when speaking with him.

The Duke of Sussex also suggested that the public’s fascination with the royal family’s ongoing troubles might come from the hope that watching them work through their differences could help others navigate their own family problems.

“Some people don’t want it to work out – I want it to work out,” he said.

The remark quickly prompted speculation about whether Harry was taking a dig at William or other members of the royal family.

However, a spokesperson for the prince subsequently clarified that the comment was not directed at his relatives.

“It was absolutely not intended as a swipe at his brother or any other member of his family,” the spokesperson explained, adding that Harry was speaking in a general context.

Still, the clarification doesn’t change the fact that the family has a long way to go before everything is back to normal.

Harry and Meghan stepped away from their senior royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California. Their subsequent interviews and public statements about life within the monarchy further strained relationships with the institution and members of Harry’s family.

Harry has previously expressed a desire to rebuild his relationship with Charles, particularly because he wants their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to have a relationship with their grandfather.

Charles, meanwhile, has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Asked whether he believes the family wound can be repaired, Harry acknowledged that reconciliation isn’t necessarily simple.

“Look, scars stick around forever,” he said, while encouraging people to reconsider how they view painful experiences and to make an effort to let go of the past.

“For me, there’s enough drama in the world and enough drama in people’s lives than to continue with issues with family,” Harry added.

The prince’s comments suggest that, despite years of public disagreements and private hurt, he still believes there is value in trying to mend those relationships.

Whether William and Charles are ready to meet him halfway remains another question entirely.

We’ll have further updates on this ongoing drama as new information becomes available.