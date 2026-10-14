Pope Leo Diagnosed With Cancer, Has Portion of Lung Removed

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Pope Leo XIV is facing a serious health challenge after doctors confirmed he has lung cancer.

The 71-year-old pontiff underwent surgery to remove part of his right lung, with the Vatican reporting that the procedure was successful.

The diagnosis was confirmed this week after surgeons removed the lower lobe of the pope’s right lung at Gemelli Hospital in Rome.

Pope Leo XIV delivers the Regina Caeli prayer in St. Peter’s Square on May 11, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

According to the Vatican, tests conducted before the operation had already raised concerns about lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer.

The surgery lasted approximately 90 minutes, with the pope spending about three hours in the operating room.

“The surgery was successful, and there were no complications,” the Vatican said in a medical statement.

Pope Leo returned to his hospital room following the procedure and spent a peaceful night recovering, officials reported Wednesday.

While the successful operation offers some encouraging news, doctors still need additional test results before determining whether further treatment will be necessary.

Lung adenocarcinoma often develops along the outer portions of the lungs and can grow relatively slowly. Although smoking is a major risk factor for lung cancer, people who have never smoked can also develop the disease.

In the pope’s case, doctors discovered a localized lung nodule during medical examinations. Leo announced Sunday that the growth had been detected at a very early stage and that his medical team recommended surgery to remove it.

The discovery offered an opportunity to investigate and treat the problem before symptoms necessarily became apparent. Lung cancer can be difficult to detect early because noticeable symptoms frequently do not develop until the disease has progressed.

Doctors have not yet disclosed whether the cancer has spread beyond the affected portion of the pope’s lung. Testing the lymph nodes and examining other findings will help determine the cancer’s stage and whether additional treatment is warranted.

Potential treatments, depending on the results, include chemotherapy, immunotherapy, or targeted medications. However, officials have indicated that no decision about further treatment has been made while doctors await additional information.

The right lung has three lobes, while the left lung has two. After surgeons remove one lobe, the remaining lung tissue can gradually compensate for the loss, particularly in otherwise healthy and physically active patients.

That could be relevant for Leo, who is known to enjoy swimming and playing tennis.

The diagnosis marks the first publicly disclosed major health issue of Leo’s papacy, which began in May 2025. The American-born pontiff has been unusually open about the medical discovery, announcing his planned surgery during his weekly prayer in St. Peter’s Square.

For now, the focus remains on his recovery and the results of further testing. Those findings will help determine what comes next for the 71-year-old pope.