Pete Davidson's Ex Blasts Him For Alleged Cheating: 'He Is an Absolute Joke of a Human Being'

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Olivia O’Brien is revisiting her alleged relationship with Pete Davidson, and she has some choice words for Hollywood’s biggest player.

The 26-year-old singer recently took to Instagram to criticize Davidson after his comments about female influencers sparked backlash online.

And apparently, O’Brien has some history with the Saturday Night Live alum that she isn’t particularly interested in remembering fondly.

Pete Davidson attends Moncler Fifth Avenue Flagship Opening at 767 Fifth Avenue on September 10, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images)

“I was dating him in 2020 and found out we were no longer together by seeing on Snapchat Daily Mail that he went public with a more famous woman lmaooo. He is an absolute joke of a human being,” O’Brien wrote.

O’Brien also responded to another commenter who questioned Davidson’s schedule, given his demanding career and romantic history.

“Not sure how he has the time considering we were texting 24 hours a day and falling asleep on facetime when we weren’t together. Busy boy!” she added.

According to O’Brien, the pair were in frequent contact before she discovered that Davidson had apparently moved on with someone else.

The singer’s comments surfaced amid criticism of Davidson’s recent remarks about social media influencers. During an interview with Variety, the comedian took aim at creators who make money from TikTok dances, beauty routines, and other online content.

Davidson described the influencer economy as “f–king insane and lame,” arguing that some creators earn enormous sums despite what he views as relatively little work.

His comments didn’t go over particularly well with everyone. And O’Brien apparently saw an opportunity to offer a little insight into her own experience with the comedian.

Of course, this isn’t the first time the singer has discussed their romance.

During a 2022 appearance on the “BFFs” podcast, O’Brien spoke about their reported involvement in 2020, describing Davidson as a “nice guy” who was “funny” and “sweet.”

She also discussed how she learned that Davidson was seeing someone else, explaining that she had been linked to him in a blind item circulating online.

At the time, Davidson’s representative denied that the pair had dated, telling outlets there was “no truth” to the claims and explaining that they had hung out a few times as friends.

O’Brien subsequently pushed back against the media coverage, claiming that her comments had been taken out of context.

“I never claimed to date anyone,” she wrote in an Instagram Story at the time. “Stop trying to start weird drama over me texting someone 2 years ago. Jesus Christ.”

Now, however, O’Brien has once again brought their alleged history into the spotlight.

Davidson has yet to publicly respond to her latest comments.

And if O’Brien’s account is accurate, this particular chapter of his dating history clearly hasn’t aged especially well.