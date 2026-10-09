Nidal Hasan: Execution of Fort Hood Shooter Will Be Livestreamed, Says Pete Hegseth

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Back in 2009, a former Army psychiatrist named Nidal Hasan opened fire at Fort Hood in Texas in 2009, killing 13 people.

In December he will become the first person executed by the US military in more than 60 years.

And according to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, the general public will be able to watch the execution via livestream.

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks to senior military leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico on September 30, 2025 in Quantico, Virginia. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Speaking with conservative outlet Real America’s Voice, Hegseth made clear that the administration intends to make the execution public.

“We’ll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it’s public,” he said (via The Hill), explaining that he believes people need to understand the consequences of committing such crimes.

A Pentagon official subsequently confirmed that the execution would be livestreamed.

The announcement raises significant questions about the government’s decision to make an execution available for public viewing, particularly given how unusual such a move would be in modern American history.

Hasan was convicted of killing 13 people and injuring 32 others during the November 2009 attack at the Texas military installation. The former Army major opened fire on soldiers at a medical processing center, making the incident one of the deadliest shootings ever to occur on a U.S. military base.

During his 2013 court-martial, Hasan represented himself and acknowledged that he was responsible for the attack. He was convicted on 45 counts of premeditated murder and attempted premeditated murder and sentenced to death.

President Donald Trump approved the execution earlier this week, following Hegseth’s recommendation. The planned December execution would mark the first time the U.S. military has carried out a death sentence since 1961.

It would also mark a rare return to the firing squad. The last American service member executed by that method was Army Pvt. Eddie Slovik, who was put to death in 1945 for desertion during World War II.

Public executions have largely disappeared from American life. The last widely recognized public execution in the United States took place in Kentucky in 1936, when thousands reportedly gathered to witness the hanging of Rainey Bethea.

Legal experts have questioned whether livestreaming Hasan’s execution would cross a line between government transparency and turning capital punishment into a public spectacle.

Some argue that allowing people to witness an execution could provide a clearer understanding of what the death penalty entails. Others have raised concerns about the dignity of the condemned and the government’s motivation for broadcasting the event.

The announcement also comes amid renewed scrutiny of execution procedures following a botched lethal injection attempt involving Christa Pike in Tennessee.

Even with the date announced, Hasan’s execution is not necessarily guaranteed to proceed as scheduled. He could pursue further legal action in federal court, potentially delaying the process.

For now, the Pentagon’s announcement represents a dramatic departure from the usual practice of conducting executions away from public view. Whether the livestream proceeds as planned — and what safeguards officials might impose on access — remains to be seen.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.