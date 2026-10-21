Nick Reiner Receives Support From ‘Female Fans’ During Court Appearance

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Nick Reiner had some unexpected company in the courtroom as he went in front of a judge in the case involving the deaths of his famous parents.

The 33-year-old son of filmmaker Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Reiner appeared visibly restless during his latest hearing in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

But he had some surprising support, as at least two female supporters showed up to watch the proceedings.

Actor/Producer/Director Rob Reiner (center) and wife Michele Singer (L) and son Nick Reiner (R) attend Teen Vogue’s Back-to-School Saturday kick-off event at The Grove on August 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Teen Vogue)

According to Page Six, the women were seated in the courtroom gallery and did not appear to be immediate members of the Reiner family. Their presence offered a striking contrast to the grim allegations hanging over the case.

Reiner is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the December 2025 stabbing deaths of his parents at their Brentwood home. He has pleaded not guilty.

Reiner reportedly appeared more anxious and alert than he had during previous court appearances, rocking back and forth in his chair as the hearing unfolded.

He wore handcuffs on both wrists, although they were not connected to each other or attached to his chair. Reiner also sported a new look, having cut his hair and shaved most of his facial hair while keeping prominent sideburns.

Page Six reported that he looked directly at Judge Sam Ohta and his public defender, Kimberly Greene, when responding to questions.

The hearing continued discussions surrounding the grand jury transcripts and exhibits connected to Reiner’s indictment. Ohta again postponed the matter, setting January 13 as the next hearing date.

The judge indicated that the defense deserved additional time to prepare, noting that Reiner had been indicted without his attorney’s knowledge. The question of whether the grand jury materials should be made public remains an important issue in the case.

Reiner faces allegations involving multiple murders, “lying in wait,” and the use of a knife. Prosecutors have already ruled out seeking the death penalty if he is convicted, leaving life in prison without the possibility of parole as the maximum potential sentence.

The case has also raised questions about Reiner’s mental health and history of drug addiction. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia before the killings, according to previous reporting, and has remained jailed without bail since his arrest.

His surviving siblings, Jake and Romy Reiner, have supported keeping the grand jury materials sealed, seeking to limit the public release of sensitive information surrounding their parents’ deaths.

For now, however, the courtroom scene offered another notable detail: While the Reiner family stayed away, two women appeared willing to spend part of their day offering moral support to an accused killer.

We will have further updates on this court case as no details become available.