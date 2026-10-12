Milania Giudice Reveals Mental Health Issues After Year Hit Her ‘Like a Bus’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

She’s had a whirlwind of a year.

20-year-old Milania Giudice was arrested for assault and had a contentious airport confrontation involving both Teresa and police. All in the span of a few months.

Now, she’s opening up to her fans and followers — and critics, too — about her mental health.

Milania listed off her diagnoses, explaining how 2026 hit her “like a bus.”

Milania Giudice delivered her mental health update with an adorable companion. (Image Credit: YouTube)

The past few months ‘hit me like a bus’

On Monday, October 12, Milania shared a down-to-earth Instagram video.

She wore a casual outfit with her hair tied back, and held her adorable cat.

“You guys have been seeing the worst times of my life and it has been the worst time of my life,” she acknowledged.

Bluntly, Milania told her followers that she has been “struggling” with her mental health.

She listed: “I am bipolar. I struggle with depression, anxiety, PTSD, and ADHD.”

Many of these mental health conditions — which range from brain types (like ADHD) to trauma responses (like PTSD) and beyond — may sound familiar.

“And I am not ashamed of any of my mental health disorders and I do work on myself,” Milania affirmed.

She bluntly told her fans and followers that this summer hit her “like a bus.”

Milania is, she explained, still “trying to process everything.”

She is only twenty. It seems likely that she will spend years thinking through the causes, experiences, and effects of her actions and the mental health realities that contributed towards them.

Milania’s caption to her video was short and simple. (Image Credit: Instagram)

She is ‘still trying to process everything’

“And it’s really hard being in the public light while going through things in life,” Milania acknowledged.

“So,” she explained, “I just want to say I’m sorry because I was [raised] on pure respect, love and I just haven’t been showing the Milania I wanna show.”

The young adult Giudice expressed a desire to ‘do better.”

She told fans that she is “trying to completely change everything” and emphasized her desire “to help people in life.”

Milania concluded her video sweetly, blowing a kiss to the camera.

Gia Giudice showered her younger sister with support and encouragement. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Early this summer, Milania made headlines following an alleged assault at home.

Reading between the lines, her arrest appears to be on the accusation that she struck Luis Ruelas in the face.

Whatever The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans might feel about the guy, lashing out physically like this is often a cry for help.

A viral video showcased Milania in a tense altercation with Teresa and Gia at Tampa International Airport.

However, her eldest sister is firmly in her corner and cheering her on.