Mike Ditka Cause of Death: Legendary Chicago Bears Coach Was 86

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We have tragic news to report from the world of sports.

Mike Ditka, the Hall of Fame tight end who led the Chicago Bears to a Super Bowl championship as head coach, has died at 86.

Known for his fiery personality, blunt opinions, and larger-than-life presence, Ditka was one of the most recognizable figures in NFL history.

Mike Ditka former Chicago Bears coach speaks at The Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation dinner at the Peninsula Hotel on October 22, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation)

And while his coaching career made him a household name, his accomplishments on the field were equally impressive.

Born in Pennsylvania in 1939, Ditka played college football at the University of Pittsburgh before the Bears selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 1961 NFL Draft.

He immediately made an impact, recording more than 1,000 receiving yards during his rookie season. Ditka went on to play for Chicago, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Dallas Cowboys, winning an NFL championship with the Bears in 1963 and a Super Bowl with Dallas in 1972.

In 1988, he became the first tight end inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

But Ditka’s greatest achievement arguably came when he returned to Chicago as head coach in 1982.

The Bears were searching for a championship, and Ditka delivered one of the most memorable seasons in NFL history. Chicago finished the 1985 regular season with a 15-1 record before dismantling the New England Patriots 46-10 in Super Bowl XX.

The victory cemented the team’s place in football history, while Ditka became one of the most celebrated coaches in the sport.

Ditka’s demanding coaching style and willingness to speak his mind made him a fixture in sports headlines long after his time on the sidelines ended. He coached the Bears through 1992 before taking over the New Orleans Saints.

The Bears eventually honored their former coach by retiring his No. 89 jersey in 2013, recognizing his extraordinary contributions to the franchise.

While football fans knew Ditka as a fierce competitor, his family remembered a more personal side of the legendary coach.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Mike Ditka,” his loved ones said in a statement issued on Friday (via Yahoo! Sports).

“While the world knew Mike as a Hall of Fame football player, legendary coach, and leader of the Chicago Bears’ Super Bowl XX championship team, we knew him as the heart of our family.”

Ditka’s cause of death is unknown at this time.

For generations of Chicago fans, Ditka will forever be associated with the 1985 Bears and one of the greatest championship runs in NFL history.

His legacy in professional football is undeniable, and his influence on the franchise he helped lead to glory will not soon be forgotten.