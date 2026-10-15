Michael Desronvil: Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer Put Me In Danger for Being the Holdout Juror!

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In the wake of this summer’s trial, the lone holdout juror has spoken out.

Michael Desronvil points the finger at Lindsay Clancy’s attorney — saying that the man put a target on his back.

In a new interview, he says that he has feared for his safety after the public learned of his identity.

What threats has he received?

Michael Desronvil attained a measure of notoriety as a holdout juror. (Image Credit: Fox News)

Despite receiving no threats, the rogue juror has feared for his safety

Michael Desronvil made himself infamous as he remained the lone holdout in the Clancy murder trial this summer.

He now accuses Kevin Reddington, the defense attorney in the case, of putting a target on his back.

Speaking to Fox News, Desronvil complained that he felt “scared” after Reddington asked the court to authorize an investigation into him.

Specifically, Reddington has asked the court to look over Desronvil’s phone data from during the deliberations. He also wants Desronvil to answer questions regarding his truthfulness during Voir Dire.

The vast majority of the time, juries operate on an honor system until that honor is questioned. Desronvil’s honor has been questioned — and not only by Reddington.

According to Desronvil, one of his issues with Reddington is that the attorney referred to him as “he” while speaking to the judge.

His fear is that someone with harmful intentions would have an easier time narrowing down the identity of the rogue juror.

The Clancy jury was comprised of nine women and three men. Someone simply guessing could have identified Desronvil with 33% accuracy.

(Of course, as non-rogue jurors spoke out after the case, his identity became much more obvious.)

Of course, Desronvil did admit that he has not received physical threats of an kind despite the high profile of the case.

Was there ever a chance for him to remain anonymous?

Other jurors from the Clancy trial did not speak out lightly.

As journalists spoke to them, the jurors all painted similar pictures of the then-unidentified holdout juror.

They explained that this tragedy was just that — a tragedy. The defense made the case for postpartum psychosis to all 11 of them.

Desronvil, however, maintained that Clancy had carefully planned the murders of her three young children. (After the killings, she jumped from a window to attempt suicide, but survived and is now permanently disabled.)

His fellow jurors accused him of ignoring the facts of the case and even at one point of admitting to having reasonable doubt before backtracking. He denies this.

Earlier this month, Reddington attempted to persuade the judge to dismiss the case. The judge didn’t go for it.

If prosecutors really do insist upon taking Clancy to court again for a retrial, it’s unclear what they’d do differently.

(They cannot simply hope for another Desronvil. The prosuection would need to somehow get 12 Desronvil’s on the jury — or prevent the defense from presenting any effective evidence or arguments.)

Many say that prosecutors shouldn’t bring Clancy back to court. Others have said that they should have offered Clancy a deal to begin with.

At any rate, she is due back in court on November 2. As for Desronvil, it’s unclear if he has anything to hide if the court allows an investigation into his phone data.