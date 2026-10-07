Mia Goth Files to Divorce Shia LaBeouf After 10 Years of Marriage

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Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf’s complicated relationship has officially reached its end.

Goth filed for divorce from LaBeouf on Tuesday night, bringing a legal conclusion to a marriage that has been filled with breakups, reconciliations, and more than a few dramatic twists.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Goth cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce.

Mia Goth and Shia LeBeouf attend the closing night European Premiere gala red carpet arrivals for “Fury” during the 58th BFI London Film Festival at Odeon Leicester Square on October 19, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images for BFI)

She listed July 28, 2025, as the couple’s official date of separation.

Goth is also seeking primary legal and physical custody of the couple’s 4-year-old daughter, Isabel.

Interestingly, neither side appears to be seeking spousal support. Goth is asking the court to terminate its ability to award support to either her or LaBeouf.

The divorce filing comes nearly a year after the couple reportedly went their separate ways.

Page Six first reported in February that Goth and LaBeouf had quietly separated, despite having remained largely out of the public eye. At the time, a source described their relationship as complicated and said the pair had experienced plenty of “drama” before ultimately calling it quits.

LaBeouf subsequently moved from Los Angeles to New Orleans, where he remained closer to family.

The couple first met in 2012 while filming Nymphomaniac: Vol. II. Their romance quickly became an on-again, off-again affair, with the two marrying in 2016.

They split two years later before finding their way back to each other around 2020. In 2022, they welcomed their daughter.

LaBeouf later spoke openly about the difficulties in their marriage, admitting that he had made serious mistakes and had damaged the trust between them.

“We were deeply unhappy,” he said in March.

He also acknowledged that their problems ultimately became too difficult to overcome.

Despite that, LaBeouf had nothing but praise for Goth when discussing their split.

“That’s one of the best girls that ever lived,” he said. “She’s incredible, that woman.”

LaBeouf was arrested multiple times earlier this year after multiple drunken, violent incidents in the streets of New Orleans.

He also said the former couple was working toward a healthy co-parenting relationship.

“We’re in a good spot,” LaBeouf said. “We’re trying to figure out co-parenting, and we’re good.”

Now, after more than a decade of romance, marriage and reconciliation, Goth appears ready to officially close the book on their relationship. That’s probably for the best.