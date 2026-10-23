Megyn Kelly Says Timothee Chalamet Is ‘Obviously Gay’ In Bizarre Tirade

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By now, we’re used to Megyn Kelly clinging to relevance by spewing terrible takes about celebrities.

But even though Kelly has been sticking to that strategy for years, somehow her recent tirade about Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet still managed to shock us.

As we previously reported, Kylie wore a $50 million bra during the Victoria’s Secret runway show earlier this week, and Timmy was in attendance to watch her big moment.

And apparently, that rubbed Megyn the wrong way.

Kylie Jenner and TimothÃ©e Chalamet attend the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Chalamet was seated in the front row on October 18 as Jenner made herVictoria’s Secret debut. The actor watched as his girlfriend walked the runway alongside her mother, Kris Jenner, but Megyn clearly wasn’t impressed with the scene.

“Timothee Chalamet, her obviously gay boyfriend, was sitting in the front row,” Kelly declared, before partially walking back the insinuation (per Yahoo! News).

“You know, I don’t know that he’s gay, but he’s effete. He’s so effete,” she continued.

Kelly then made another shocking remark about Timothee, adding, “I cannot imagine allowing that thing on top of you. I just feel like he wouldn’t know what to do.”

Those comments went well beyond a critique of Chalamet’s fashion-show attendance, turning the conversation into an attack on his perceived masculinity and sexuality. Kelly offered no evidence to support her claims about the actor’s sexual orientation.

But she wasn’t finished taking shots at the couple.

She also questioned why Chalamet was cheering Jenner on during her runway appearance, suggesting the entire spectacle was a “farce” and taking issue with the idea that Jenner belonged among the world’s top models.

Kylie certainly wasn’t just another face in the crowd that evening. She wore Victoria’s Secret’s iconic Fantasy Bra, reportedly valued at $50 million, marking a major moment in her modeling career.

Naturally, that honor also attracted Kelly’s attention.

The commentator argued that the Fantasy Bra had traditionally been reserved for major names in the modeling industry.

“You normally have to be the biggest name at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show,” Kelly said, pointing to the household names who previously received the distinction.

She also expressed surprise that Jenner had been selected, saying, “There was quite a bit of consternation when it turned out that the person with the honor was Kylie Jenner.”

Kelly is entitled to question the fashion industry’s choices, including whether Jenner was the right person for such a high-profile honor. But there’s a difference between debating someone’s modeling credentials and making degrading personal remarks about her boyfriend.

For Timmy and Kylie, their front-row appearance and runway debut have now become fodder for a debate that has little to do with the clothes.

And now, Megyn Kelly is resorting to desperate tactics to piggyback on the couple’s viral moment.