Megyn Kelly Blasts Olivia Rodrigo: 'Shut Up' About Jane Doe & The Cornell 7!

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Megyn Kelly, of all people, is telling Olivia Rodrigo to “shut up.”

Her words would be better placed if she spoke them into a mirror.

As Rodrigo joined the plurality of voices supporting Jane Doe in the Cornell University gang rape case, Kelly is siding with the seven accused rapists.

Some ask why Kelly, after her experiences with Roger Ailes, is taking this stance. But there’s probably an easy answer.

On her YouTube show, Megyn Kelly blasted Olivia Rodrigo and the Cornell University Jane Doe, victim-blaming the latter and demanding that the former “shut up.” (Image Credit: YouTube)

Megyn Kelly is royally peeved at Olivia Rodrigo for standing up for Jane Doe

Uninformed celebrity Megyn Kelly is blasting Olivia Rodrigo and more as “uninformed celebrities.”

The former Fox News host, for NBC host, current YouTuber went on a rant to her primarily geriatric audience over Rodrigo’s statement.

“Shame on Cornell and on every institution who protects rapists and abusers over women,” Rodrigo wrote on her Instagram Story over the weekend.

“I stand with Jane Doe,” Rodrigo affirmed. “Her bravery reverberates across the country and the crimes against her will not go unpunished.”

She continued: “What she lived through matters, and so does the failure of those who could have intervened but chose not to. She deserves answers, consequences, and lasting change.” Well said!

On her Instagram Story, Olivia Rodrigo expressed her support for Jane Doe in a thoughtful and evocative text post about the Cornell University gang rape case. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Kelly responded to the statement by demanding that she “shut up and stick to singing.”

She declared: “I liked you better when you were in front of a microphone singing your weird little depressing songs.”

Kelly ranted: “Shut up. You don’t know what you’re talking about.” That appears to be a severe case of projection.

“It’s better to keep your mouth shut and let people suspect you’re an idiot than to open it and prove them right,” Kelly said, seemingly without any self-awareness. “Ever hear that saying? It applies to you, sweetheart.”

The former TV host whined that Rodrigo is a “know-nothing moron,” demanding that she “Sit down and be quiet. … Be quiet. The adults are talking.”

Megyn Kelly yells at the camera while victim-blaming the Cornell University Jane Doe. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Why would Kelly take this stance, given her own experiences with sexual misconduct?

Though 23-year-old Olivia Rodrigo is certainly younger than Megyn Kelly by a few decades, she is an adult.

She is also clearly well-informed on both the horrors of the gang rape allegation and the accusations of a cover-up by Cornell University.

(Prosecutors have said that the university withheld key elements of their investigation, claiming that otherwise they might have pressed charges against the seven accused rapists.)

Kelly has made herself a crusader against Jane Doe, declaring that the accused rapists are “innocent men.” Of particular interest to her is the fact that Doe took a few weeks, after getting medical treatment and trying to piece together the timeline and the people involved on her own, to report the alleged gang rape.

Famously, Kelly was one of several women at the heart of a workplace sexual harassment case against Roger Ailes and a broader culture at Fox News. Kelly, not unreasonably, took about a decade before coming forward with her experiences. Why the flip-flop?

Know their names: Scott Kretzschmar, Scott Norris, Diego Sarabia, Gillio Lopes, Winston Lee, Johnathan Newell and Matthew Ingalls #Cornell7 But also, everyone in the group chat, the administrators, university, and DA. SHAME.



[image or embed] — FLAVOR FLAV ⏰ (@flavorflav.bsky.social) September 29, 2026 at 10:49 PM

The easy answer, and it isn’t necessarily wrong, is that Megyn Kelly is part of the “mostly just me” movement.

It’s like Me Too, except that instead of recognizing how many people — especially women — have had similar experiences with predation, people like Kelly either weaponize their own victimhood to dismiss other survivors or don’t mention what they themselves went through at all.

What happened to me is valid and tragic, but I’m not like other victims, I’m special, I’m one of the good ones.

It’s not a healthy mindset. But for some survivors, it’s how they cope and avoid the breakdown of processing how widespread this really is.

The other part of the answer is more callous. Megyn Kelly knows that her audience is almost entirely older, white, conservative men who want to hear the mean blonde woman throw other women under the bus and reinforce existing power structures instead of challenging them.

It is likely that Kelly actually believes at least some of what she is saying. That makes it sadder, if anything.