Megan Fox Posts Nearly Nude Pics, Promises to Expose More at New Pay Site

Reading Time: 2 minutes

It’s a good day to be a Megan Fox fan.

The actress launched a new paid-content page Friday, and she promoted the venture with some of her thirstiest pics to date.

Lots of actresses have launched OnlyFans accounts, but Ms. Fox is taking things in a different direction.

Megan Fox attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party at The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 19, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Megan teamed up with Subs.com, a platform co-founded by Tim Stokely, who also helped create OnlyFans. And based on the first look at her new page, the 40-year-old mom knows exactly how to get people talking.

The teaser photos feature Megan posing in revealing tops, underwear, and tight-fitting shorts.

In other words, the woman who has spent years making jaws drop on Hollywood red carpets is now taking her sultry image directly to fans willing to pay for access.

Of course, this isn’t exactly unfamiliar territory for Megan. The actress has frequently shared provocative photos on social media, giving followers plenty of glimpses of her daring personal style.

But her new venture takes things a step further.

Megan isn’t simply lending her name to another subscription service. She’s also becoming a co-owner of the platform, giving her a more direct role in the business behind the content.

That distinction appears to be an important part of the appeal for the actress, who has spoken about the way women have been encouraged to embrace their visibility while other people have traditionally controlled the platforms and profited from their images.

With Subs.com, Megan is looking to change that arrangement by having a stake in the business herself.

Stokely has also indicated that Megan will help build the platform, suggesting her involvement extends beyond posting a few attention-grabbing photographs.

Whether fans will be willing to pay for content they can’t already find on her public social media remains to be seen. But Megan certainly knows how to generate interest, and the first images from the page are already giving prospective subscribers a taste of what awaits them.

The actress has kept fans watching her personal life and career for years. Now, she’s turning that attention into a business opportunity — one that allows her to have more control over how her image is presented and monetized.

And if the initial photos are any indication, Megan has no intention of letting the spotlight fade anytime soon.