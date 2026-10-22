Matthew Perry's Sister Reveals Why 'Friends' Wedding Episode Devastated His Family

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It’s been nearly three years since the death of Matthew Perry.

And a new Netflix documentary is revealing new details about the Friends star’s life, his work, and his battle with addiction.

The One About Matthew Perry (the title refers to the naming convention used for every Friends episode) premieres on October 27, but already, the project is attracting attention for some of its most painful revelations.

Matthew Perry attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ)

In a new interview to promote the film, Matthew’s sister, Mia Perry Borwick, revealed that her entire family agonized over the beloved Friends episode in which Chandler and Monica get married.

The reason? Perry’s parents and siblings knew about his precarious lifestyle, and they wondered if he would live long enough to walk down the aisle himself.

“When we saw that wedding, we all knew that he had wanted that in life. He wanted a partner and he wanted kids,” his sister Mia Perry Bowick told People this week.

“We all knew how serious his disorder was, so there was this sense of, ‘Who knows what’s going to happen?’”

In his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry revealed that he had to be “driven back to the treatment center … in a pickup truck helmed by a sober technician” after the wedding episode wrapped.

The book contained numerous revelations about Perry’s lifelong battle with substance abuse, which seemed to only worsen once he found fame.

“When I’m carrying weight, it’s alcohol; when I’m skinny, it’s pills. When I have a goatee, it’s lots of pills,” he wrote, adding by the end of the third season, he was trying to obtain 55 Vicodin a day — otherwise, he’d get “so sick.”

Perry had several high-profile romances at the height of his success, including relationships with Gwyneth Paltrow and Julia Roberts.

He later dated Mean Girls star Lizzy Caplan from 2006 to 2012.

In November 2020, Perry proposed to literary manager Molly Hurwitz, but the couple broke up six months later.

Perry explained in a statement through his rep, “Sometimes things just don’t work out, and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best.”

In the end, Perry never married or had children. He passed away at home in October of 2023, with the acute Ketamine intoxication cited as the primary cause of his death.

In the years since, several people were arrested for supplying Perry with drugs and convicted.

While such developments may bring some consolation to Perry’s loved ones, nothing will ever bring back the troubled soul and brilliant performer who brought so much joy to so many fans.