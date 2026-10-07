Matthew Ingalls, Accused 'Cornell 7' Rapist, Claims Jane Doe 'Sodomized' Him on Night of Alleged Gang Rape

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Matthew Ingalls, the guy who invited his Cornell University frat bros to “walk in and whip it out” on Jane Doe, claimed to administration that he was actually a victim that night.

The following year, he claimed that the woman who reported that she was gang raped “sodomized” him that night.

He then accused the school, which is also accused of withholding key evidence from prosecutors in the alleged gang rape, of ignoring his complaint.

What’s going on?

The fraternity house at the center of a rape allegation stands on the campus of Cornell University on September 30, 2026. (Photo Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

What did Matthew Ingalls tell Cornell University?

Of the “Cornell 7,” the accused gang rapists accused of drugging and raping Jane Doe in October 2024, offering her up to each other in a Chi Phi Snapchat conversation that night, Matthew Ingalls stands out.

Prior to that night, Jane Doe had considered him to be her friend.

There is even a recording of her calling him and trying to piece together a timeline and identify which men were there that night, though it seems that she likely suspected that he had a sinister role in what happened to her.

(He was less than helpful, and even appeared to try to persuade her that either she was sober or that he had earnestly believed that she was sober — even in the same breath that he claimed to not have a good memory of the night himself.)

Now, a new layer of his claims says that he was a victim — her victim.

Know their names: Scott Kretzschmar, Scott Norris, Diego Sarabia, Gillio Lopes, Winston Lee, Johnathan Newell and Matthew Ingalls #Cornell7 But also, everyone in the group chat, the administrators, university, and DA. SHAME.



[image or embed] — FLAVOR FLAV ⏰ (@flavorflav.bsky.social) September 29, 2026 at 10:49 PM

In a February 2025 email to Cornell University’s Title IX office, Ingalls claimed that he was “sodomized by her while I was incapacitated.”

To be clear, it seems that he is accusing Jane Doe of nonconsensual acts (reading between the lines, maybe fingering him?) during her alleged gang rape.

Ingalls accused Cornell of gender discrimination for failing to inform him of his rights under Cornell’s sexual misconduct guidelines.

If someone performs a nonconsensual sex act during sex — from removing a condom to choking to impact play to invading an orifice without permission, that is probably sexual assault. The same would go if the person is incapacitated.

But … is that what happened to Ingalls?

Jane Doe and her medical records tell a very different story

Matthew Ingalls allegedly invited Jane Doe over to his frat house.

He said that she was sober (or claimed to be sober), while she says that not only had she been drinking beforehand, but told him as much. She believed them to be friends.

According to her lawsuit, Doe was heavily intoxicated with alcohol, marijuana, and ketamine.

Ingalls “popped the question” (his phrasing) about a threesome, and then proceeded to invite other Chi Phi frat brothers.

On Snapchat, he shared a photo of Doe — naked on a bed — while inviting other men to “walk in and whip it out.” Even if the physical acts that Ingalls described took place, one wonders how he would argue in court that Doe — drugged and offered up to his fraternity brothers — was the predator.

You cannot convince me that frat brothers organically walked into separate police interviews using the same word, “consensual,” and that it wasn’t coordinated. Especially after a witness told police there was allegedly a fraternity meeting to get everyone “on the same page”.



[image or embed] — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) October 6, 2026 at 11:48 PM

Jane Doe says that this was not a consensual encounter. Her memory of the incident fades in and out, and she became confused as to how so many men entered the room.

She also sustained physical injuries, she described, prompting her to seek medical attention.

Cornell expelled Ingalls and Newell after an internal investigation. Other participants received suspensions or had to write essays.

Meanwhile, prosecutors say that the university withheld key elements of Jane Doe’s testimony. Had they known at the time what she had described, they say, they would have pressed charges.

The hands that fumbled this are no longer in control. New York Attorney General Letitia James is acting as a special prosecutor for this case after it has dominated headlines for weeks.