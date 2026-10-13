Lucian Piane Cause of Death: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Was 46

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We have tragic news to report from the world of reality television.

Lucian Piane, the songwriter and music producer best known for his work on RuPaul’s Drag Race, has died.

He was just 46 years old.

According to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Piane died on Monday.

TMZ was the first to report the news, with law enforcement sources telling the outlet that Piane was struck by a vehicle in Glendale, California, early Monday morning. First responders reportedly attempted to help him before pronouncing him dead at the scene.

The news marks a tragic end for a musician whose work helped define some of the most memorable moments in the early years of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Piane, who also went by the professional name RevoLucian, contributed to numerous musical challenges throughout the franchise. His credits included fan-favorite numbers such as “Shade: The Rusical,” “Rucapella” and “Glamazonian Airways.”

Drag queen RuPaul is honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 16, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

He also co-wrote and produced several of RuPaul’s best-known songs, including “Cover Girl,” “Sissy That Walk,” “Jealous of My Boogie” and “Born Naked.”

In other words, if you have ever found yourself singing along to one of the franchise’s signature tracks, there is a good chance Piane helped make it happen.

Beyond his work with RuPaul, Piane earned a Grammy nomination for his contributions to the film soundtrack for Hairspray. He also collaborated with other artists, including Sia.

But his life in recent years was marked by personal struggles, including multiple brushes with the law.

Our thoughts go out to Lucian’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.