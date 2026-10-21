Lisa Marie Presley Said Michael Jackson Was Her ‘Best Lay,’ Roseanne Claims

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Earlier this week, Roseanne Barr gave a very candid interview to The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to divulging secrets from her own private life, Roseanne spilled tea about some of her famous friends, including the late Lisa Marie Presley.

Presley passed away in 2023, but prior to her death, she lived a very eventful life.

In addition to being Elvis’ only child, Lisa Marie was briefly married to Michael Jackson — and it seems the two of them enjoyed some pretty intense chemistry.

Singer Michael Jackson walks into the Santa Maria Superior Court on the fifth day of his child molestation trial March 7, 2005 in Santa Maria, California. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

“He had it going on. She said he told her all the things girls want to hear,” Barr said in her THR conversation.

She added that Presley “never lied about s–t like that”

Apparently, Jackson was a quick learner, as Lisa Marie revealed in her memoir that he was “still a virgin” when they started dating.

“I think he had kissed Tatum O’Neal, and he’d had a thing with Brooke Shields, which hadn’t been physical apart from a kiss. He said Madonna had tried to hook up with him once, too, but nothing happened,” she wrote.

Elsewhere in the interview, Roseanne talked about her new sitcom, Meemaw, in which she plays a Texas doomsday prepper and leader of a local prayer group.

“I haven’t really showed it to anybody yet. But it is so funny. It’s the funniest shit I’ve ever done, and I had a ball and I play a really wacky old lady this time,” Roseanne said.

The show seems to be a reflection of Roseanne’s recent shift toward the far right, so it makes sense that she cast actor turned controversial conspiracy theorist Randy Quaid as her love interest.

“I’m in love with him and I wish he would leave his wife and marry me. I enjoyed making out with him so much that I wrote extra scenes where we would make out,” Barr quipped of her relationship with Quaid.

Barr also revealed that she asked her Roseanne co-star John Goodman to do a cameo on her new show — but he declined.

Given some of the things Roseanne has said lately, we suppose that’s not a big surprise.