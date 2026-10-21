Lil Jon Breaks Silence 8 Months After Son’s Tragic Death

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Lil Jon is letting fans see a side of himself they rarely get to witness, and his new memoir comes with some heartbreaking revelations.

The Grammy-winning rapper and producer, whose real name is Jonathan Smith, released I Only Shout So You Can Hear Me on Tuesday.

The book chronicles his rise to fame, but it also explores two deeply personal experiences: the unexpected death of his son, Nathan Smith, and the discovery that the man who raised him was not his biological father.

Lil Jon attends the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2022 arrivals on the red carpet at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery)

For an artist who has spent decades rocking the party, this latest chapter of his life is considerably more emotional.

Nathan, known professionally as DJ Young Slade, died in February at age 27. His death was ruled an accidental drowning, with psilocybin use cited as a contributing factor.

Lil Jon has been candid about the devastating loss, including the final conversations he shared with his son. In the memoir, he also addresses Nathan’s struggles with anxiety and the emotional challenges he was facing before his death.

The rapper said Nathan had plans for the day he disappeared, including a scheduled therapy appointment. He had also communicated with his therapist the night before.

“I can say now, with full confidence, Nathan did not intend to die,” Lil Jon wrote, according to USA Today.

The musician has emphasized that he never believed his son intended to harm himself, making the sudden loss all the more difficult to comprehend.

Nathan was more than Lil Jon’s son. He was also a fellow musician who worked alongside his famous father in the recording studio. The two collaborated professionally, and Nathan contributed engineering work to his father’s 2024 meditation album, Total Meditation.

Lil Jon initially thought he had completed his memoir before the tragedy. After Nathan’s death, however, he returned to the manuscript to add a chapter about his grief and the experience of losing a child.

“This book is dedicated to him now,” he told People.

The rapper has also acknowledged that he has struggled to give himself permission to grieve. In a recent interview, he explained that therapy helped him recognize how much pain he had been pushing aside while continuing to work and fulfill his responsibilities.

Now, he hopes that sharing his experience might help other people navigating similar losses feel less alone.

But Nathan’s death was not the only unexpected turn of events that occurred while Jon was writing his memoir.

While exploring his family history, he learned that Willie, the man he had always known as his father, was not his biological parent. The discovery followed a cousin’s DNA test that revealed an unexpected mismatch in their family connection.

The news left the rapper with questions he may never be able to answer. Both Willie and his biological father have died, as has his mother, Carrie, who passed away in 2013.

Jon has said that accepting he may never learn the full story has been part of processing the revelation.

For an artist whose public persona has long revolved around high-energy performances and party anthems, the memoir offers a much more vulnerable portrait.

And while he continues to navigate unimaginable grief, he hopes that telling his story can help others find their own way forward.