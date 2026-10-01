Kylie Kelce Apologizes to Kate Middleton For 'Offensive' Comment (But Still Hasn't Said She's Sorry For That NFL Sunday Ticket Ad)

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kylie Kelce is learning that when you invite a future queen onto your podcast, you might want to brush up on royal protocol first.

The wife of Jason Kelce issued an apology to Kate Middleton this week after realizing she made a pretty significant etiquette error when extending an invitation to the Princess of Wales.

During the September 24 episode of her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast, Kylie invited Kate to join her for a chat about motherhood and their shared love of field hockey.

Kylie Kelce attends the 30th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

“Princess Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, if you ever wanted to come on and chitchat about some field hockey and maybe kids,” Kylie said at the time. “I don’t know. We got a couple things in common.”

As it turns out, Kylie had some homework to do.

On Thursday’s episode, the 34-year-old acknowledged that she had since learned that referring to Catherine as “Princess Kate” isn’t the proper way to address her.

“I love learning, so I was unaware that calling Princess Catherine, Princess Kate was offensive,” Kylie explained. “I didn’t know that. Now I know that. Now I will proceed accordingly.”

And then came the official apology.

“Princess Catherine or the Princess of Wales, I apologize,” Kylie said. “I will get that sorted immediately starting now.”

For the record, Catherine has officially held the title Princess of Wales since 2022, when King Charles ascended to the throne, and Prince William became the Prince of Wales. She was previously the Duchess of Cambridge.

This is not the first time that the Kelces have run afoul of the royals. Back in 2024, Jason bashed the very idea of royalty … right before Travis met Prince William. But all was quickly forgiven.

Kylie also addressed another potential issue: her famously colorful vocabulary.

A listener suggested that Catherine is “too refined and beautiful” to be subjected to Kylie’s cursing and that the podcast host would need to “clean up” her act if the royal ever accepted her invitation.

Kylie conceded that the listener had a point.

“First of all, you’re correct. Agreed,” she said.

Kylie made it clear that despite her efforts to clean up her language, she has no expectations that the future queen will actually show up behind her podcast microphone.

“Do I think she has time to hop on this podcast? No, I do not,” Kylie admitted.

But she would certainly welcome her.

Kylie pointed to their shared experiences with motherhood, their shared interest in sports, and Kate’s cancer battle as some of the reasons she would love to have the conversation.

And considering William already appeared on Jason and Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast in July, Kylie apparently figured it was worth taking her own shot at the royal family.

Now that she knows the proper title, she’ll apparently be waiting for Princess Catherine to make her grand podcast debut.

No pressure, Your Royal Highness. Wait…did we do that right?

Now maybe Kylie can apologize for that NFL Sunday Ticket ad that airs approximately every 8 seconds during games!

We kid. That’s not her fault — and she probably received quite the payday for it.