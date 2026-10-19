Kylie Jenner Sparkles in $50 Million Diamond Bra for Victoria’s Secret

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After eight years, the Fantasy Bra is back.

Kylie Jenner walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, putting the $50 million diamond garment on display.

Alongside the thousands of sparkling diamonds, she wore colossal white angel wings.

Though Kylie has missed the mark with some endorsements in the past, this spectacle is one you don’t want to miss.

Kylie walks the runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 on October 18, 2026. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

$50 million is a lot of diamonds

On Sunday, October 18, Kylie stepped out to the surprise and delight of the crowd at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The Fantasy Bra has had a number of different incarnations. One might compare it to the Ship of Theseus thought experiment.

The unique bra, created in partnership with Jacob & Co., has never been so elaborate or expensive.

With 4,410 natural diamonds, a drop-diamond fringe, and a 75.54-carat Natural Fancy Vivid Yellow diamond in its center, the Fantasy Bra lives up to its name.

The estimated value is $50 million.

The Fantasy Bra appeared — in its first incarnation — in 1996.

German model Claudia Schiffer was the first to wear it.

Its latest iteration was for the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

It was designed by Swarovski and boasted a whopping 21,000 diamonds.

That year, Swedish-Finnish fashion model Elsa Hosk wore it.

She’s not the first famous face to dazzle in diamonds like this

The Fantasy Bra has come in many forms — and had many famous bearers.

Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, and Adriana Lima are three of the most famous names to shoulder this glittering burden.

In 2000, Gisele Bündchen wore what was previously the most expensive design.

“The Heavenly Star Bra,” its form that year, was worth a whopping $15 million.

Kylie’s version could buy and sell that one without worry.

Prior to Sunday’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, the brand had teased that the Fantasy Bra would be making an appearance following its 8-year hiatus.

Speculation immediately emerged about who would wear the sparkling attire.

Clearly, VS determined that only Kylie’s stage presence could do the garment justice. Congratulations to Kylie!

Unlike most humans on the planet, she could afford something like that. But it’s likely that no one would actually want to wear something like that on a regular basis.

Ever see how easily a diamond can cut glass?