Kylie Jenner: Jealous & Frustrated if Kendall Gets Engaged First?

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Sibling rivalry can take many forms.

Kendall Jenner’s romance with Jacob Elordi is moving quickly, and things are sounding serious.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner is years into this Timothée Chalamet thing. From the outside, not much has changed.

If her slightly older sister beats her to the altar, Kylie will reportedly flip the eff out.

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend The Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala on October 19, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

‘It’s causing some jealousy and frustration’

According to what an inside source told Page Six, Kylie is having strong feelings about her sister’s whirlwind romance.

“Even though Kylie and Timothée [Chalamet] have been together much longer,” the insider began. Since 2023, in fact!

The source revealed that “people in their inner circle actually see Kendall and Jacob [Elordi] getting married first.”

Naturally, that’s hitting home for the youngest of the siblings.

“And,” the insider continued, “it’s causing some jealousy and frustration for Kylie.”

According to the report, there’s mounting pressure on Timmy to pop the question.

“Kylie is ready to get engaged,” the source dished.

“And,” the insider detailed, Kylie “has made it pretty clear to Timothée that she sees marriage in their future.”

Now, the source clarified that “she’s not giving him ultimatums or demanding a ring.” Oh okay!

“But,” the insider continued, “she’s definitely making her feelings known and hoping he’ll get there sooner rather than later.”

‘He’s simply not there yet’

“It’s putting some pressure on Timothée to take that next step,” the source said of the actor.

But that doesn’t mean that he’s up for it.

“Timothée loves Kylie and is very much invested in their relationship,” the insider affirmed.

“But,” the source then claimed, “he’s simply not there yet.” Well, he’s only 30. That’s not too young to be married, but he’s still pretty young.

“There’s a feeling that if he were to propose anytime soon, it would be more because of the pressure he’s feeling rather than because he’s genuinely ready,” the insider dished.

“On the other hand, Jacob is completely all in with Kendall,” the source contrasted.

“He genuinely feels like he’s found the one,” the insider shared, “and their relationship is progressing much faster.”

The source added: “There’s a different level of seriousness and maturity between them.” Oh?

“Kylie and Timothée still have a more fun and carefree dynamic,” the insider explained. “Kendall and Jacob are getting much more serious about their future together.”

Both men are famous actors who remain handsome despite their genuinely awful (current) hairstyles. But it sounds like their romances are giving off different vibes.

Her older sister’s whirlwind romance ‘is only adding to the pressure’

“What really bothers Kylie is the possibility of Kendall getting engaged before her,” the source summarized, “despite being in a much newer relationship.”

The insider affirmed: “Kylie is ready for that next chapter with Timothée, and he’s just not moving at the same pace.”

According to the source: “Seeing Kendall and Jacob get serious so quickly is only adding to the pressure.”

We would always suggest only marrying because it’s something that you and your partner (or partners) want to do, and not because of external factors.

There should never be a race to the altar. Competition should be for things much more frivolous than linking your life, name, and finances to another person.