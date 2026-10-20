Kyle Kennedy Cause of Death: Granddaughter of RFK Was 42

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We have tragic news to report from the world of politics today:

Kyle Kennedy, the granddaughter of Robert F. and Ethel Kennedy, has died at the age of 42.

The educator and disability rights advocate passed away at her home in Westwood, Massachusetts, on September 21, according to her obituary.

Her death comes six years after Kennedy suffered a severe spinal cord injury that left her with long-term paralysis.

A cause of death has not been publicly disclosed, and further details surrounding her passing remain limited (per Page Six).

Kennedy was one of 34 grandchildren born into the prominent Kennedy family, which has endured numerous personal tragedies over the decades. She was the daughter of Michael Kennedy and Victoria Denise Gifford.

Her father died in a skiing accident on New Year’s Eve in 1997 at the age of 39, when Kyle was just 13 years old.

Despite the challenges she faced throughout her life, Kennedy built a career dedicated to helping children and improving educational opportunities for disadvantaged communities.

According to her obituary, she attended Georgetown University, where she studied history, before earning a master’s degree in early education from Pace University. She later received a second master’s degree in education policy and management from Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and his wife Cheryl Hines place flowers on the marble tombstone marking the grave of Robert F. Kennedy during A Remembrace and Celebration of the Life & Enduring Legacy of Robert F. Kennedy at Arlington National Cemetery on June 6, 2018 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for RFK Human Rights)

After college, Kennedy joined Teach for America and spent two years teaching in New York City public schools. She subsequently worked with technology companies focused on improving school curricula and coached educators working with young students.

Her commitment to education extended beyond the classroom. Following her spinal cord injury in 2020, Kennedy became an advocate for people living with disabilities.

She even testified at the Massachusetts State House during a hearing addressing discrimination in health care for disabled people.

Her obituary remembered her as a woman with a formidable intellect and a dry wit, highlighting her devotion to her children and her work supporting educational reform.

Kennedy also had a competitive streak. She developed a passion for long-distance running and completed the Boston Marathon in 2019, beating her late father’s marathon time by 20 minutes.

She leaves behind two sons, Conor, 12, and Declan, 10, whom she shared with her former husband, Liam Kerr. The former couple also had a daughter, Josephine, Conor’s twin sister, who died just days after her birth.

Kennedy is also survived by her mother, Victoria, her siblings Michael and Rory, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held privately.

Her death marks another heartbreaking loss for a family whose public legacy has long been intertwined with both political history and personal tragedy.

Our condolences go out to Kyle’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.