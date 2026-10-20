Kim Kardashian Dresses as Daughter For Halloween, Leaves Internet Massively Confused

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Kim Kardashian is taking the concept of a mother-daughter resemblance to a whole new level this Halloween.

The reality star transformed herself into her eldest daughter, North West, for a costume that was so convincing it left some fans questioning whether they were looking at Kim or her 13-year-old mini-me.

Kim showed off the transformation on Instagram on Tuesday, recreating North’s signature edgy aesthetic with turquoise hair, spiky eyelashes, facial piercings, and black grills.

Kim Kardashian and North West speak onstage during The Daily Front Row’s Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Daily Front Row)

The billionaire single mom completed the look with an oversized black graphic T-shirt, black-and-white striped sleeves, a chunky silver skull-and-crossbones necklace and plenty of spiked accessories.

Her extra-long, pointed nails featured black-and-silver gothic designs, further proving that Kim committed to the bit.

“Halloween 2026,” she captioned the series of photos, posing in a manner that closely mirrored her daughter’s signature social media style.

And commenters felt that the resemblance was pretty convincing.

“Twins!!!!!!” Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian wrote on the post, while momager Kris Jenner gushed, “This is so fun!!!!!”

Fans were equally impressed, with one admitting, “Girl I thought this was northhh.”

Another commenter declared that the mother and daughter looked like twins.

Of course, Kim’s costume arrives after North’s distinctive fashion choices have sparked considerable debate online.

Earlier this month, the teenager addressed critics who accused her of dressing “demonic” during a TikTok Live session with her mother.

“Oh no, I’m not demonic, guys. Stop saying I’m demonic. No, I’m not,” North insisted.

“Just because I like to dress this way, don’t judge a book by its cover,” she added.

Kim also weighed in on the controversy, suggesting that North’s black grills and piercings were contributing to the criticism.

During the livestream, the mother and daughter clarified that North’s facial piercings are not real.

“I change them so much that you guys think it’s real,” North joked while showing off some of her accessories.

The aspiring rapper has expressed interest in getting actual piercings, but Kim has previously said no to that request.

Kim, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West, has also discussed the challenges of watching her daughter navigate public scrutiny.

During an appearance on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, she explained that North’s fashion choices sometimes attract criticism even when other children are wearing similar outfits.

“But then my daughter tries to wear it and then I’m like, ‘Okay, we’re never wearing that again,’” Kim admitted (via Page Six).

She added, “Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world.”

For Halloween, however, Kim appears to be embracing North’s style rather than shying away from it.

And if the family’s reaction is any indication, the teenager’s distinctive aesthetic has officially earned her mother’s stamp of approval.