Kim Kardashian Has Four Nannies, Says She's an Involved & 'Intermediate-Strict' Mom

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Kim Kardashian is a busy woman and also a single mom to four children.

With multiple businesses, an estimated net worth of $5 billion, and her reality TV career (and more), how does she have time for it all?

Part of that’s her constantly-doing-something attitude. The other part, as usual, is money.

She has four nannies on duty. There’s a whole schedule.

Kim Kardashian attends the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art)

Kim Kardashian employs a team of four nannies

In a new interview with The Times of London, Kim Kardashian delved into detail on her four nannies.

She clarified that she personally takes her kids to school every day, picks them up, and eats dinner with them.

“I think I am an intermediate-strict parent,” Kim self-assessed.

(No, we don’t know what she means by that, either.)

“I’m extremely patient and loving,” Kim claimed. “I still have a kid sleep in my bed when they want. I read books with the kids every night.”

set selfies https://t.co/RXglfTqLV1 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2026

Each of Kim’s children were born into fame against their will. That doesn’t necessarily get easier over time.

“I do worry about it. Each kid does what they’re comfortable with,” Kim shared.

“So, my little ones come around when I’m filming but they don’t really do storylines,” she described. “North loves it a little bit more than the rest. I hold her back. All she wants to do is forward-facing projects.”

Kim continued: “And so it’s like us really kind of trying to [savor] those moments and not doing everything that comes her way, so we can really make sure that we manage it the right way.”

Elaborating on North, she said: “And with her, since it’s more music-related, that is something that her dad and I have better communication about. We make sure that we’re aligned and that she’s in projects that we both approve.”

She talks about money and also about whether she’ll ever retake the bar exam

Kim Kardashian was born into extreme wealth, and has accumulated more money by several orders of magnitude. Now, her kids are growing up in that environment.

“It’s something I talk to my kids about constantly, about hard work, never taking things for granted, always having gratitude,” she stated in her interview.

“I lead by example,” Kim insisted.

She added: “I’m really open with them about my work, all of the hard work that I put into my law studies, and they’re proud.”

Kim expressed: “I think that you can have a big life and still have that spirit in you. But it is more challenging.”

♥️ Chicago ♥️ https://t.co/gA9ALK7l7l — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) December 31, 2024

This might seem like a bit of a tangent, but Kim also delved into her law studies.

Famously, Kim failed the bar exam last year. She then skipped retaking the bar exam earlier this year.

“I saw somewhere, everywhere, that I gave up,” Kim complained.

“I never give up,” she insisted. “But I’m just going to take it on my own time and make sure I’m extremely prepared and don’t have other projects going on at the same time.”

Though it’s wild that she waited about 5 months after the reports about her skipping the exam to clarify that in this interview, at least she clarified it.