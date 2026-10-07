Kevin Hart's Former Sex Tape Partner to Testify in Lawsuit as Former Assistant Goes Scorched Earth

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Who is responsible for trashing Kevin Hart’s reputation?

Hart accuses his former assistant of breaching an NDA to do just that.

The unhappy ex-employee says that Hart didn’t need her help.

To that end, she hopes that the woman from his infamous sex tape scandal will testify in court.

Kevin Hart attends the screening of Netflix’s “72 Hours” at The Plaza Hotel on July 20, 2026. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

Kevin Hart’s lawsuit is about to get messier

TMZ obtained court documents that could bring Kevin Hart’s infamous sex tape partner, Montia Sabbaq, into his ongoing court battle.

Miesha Shakes is Hart’s former assistant.

She spoke about his personal life during an interview with a blogger.

Hart alleges that she breached a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) by doing so.

He accuses her of trashing his reputation by discussing his private matters in a public forum. Ouch!

Meanwhile, Shakes has fired back at Hart.

According to her, Hart did not comply with certain obligations as her employer.

Therefore, she argues, their agreement — including the NDA — is void.

Will that hold up in court? We’re not sure.

But part of Shakes’ argument is that Hart has trashed his own reputation. And she believes that Sabbaq can testify to that effect.

This ties into an older, unresolved lawsuit

Back in 2019, Montia Sabbaq sued Kevin Hart for $60 million over his controversial 2017 sex tape.

In the lawsuit, she accused him of filming her without her consent.

Hart denied all wrongdoing in the case.

Eventually, the case was dismissed — on technical grounds, as the lawsuit was brought “in the wrong venue.”

This was in 2020, in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. If Sabbaq has spent the ensuing years hoping to have her day in court, she just might get it.

Shakes wants to question Sabbaq in court about Hart and the things that he has done to damage his own reputation and public image over the years.

The sex tape is only one example, but it is a salacious one. Especially given Hart’s long-term relationship.

For the record, Shakes intends to take the stand and testify.

She also hopes to call Hart to the stand.

This looks like it’s going to get messier before it’s over.