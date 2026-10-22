Kendra Wilkinson Claps Back at Cruel Jabs: ‘I’m Happy And Free’

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There’s a special blend of compliments and insults called negging.

Kendra Wilkinson has simply had enough.

She says that she’s just fine looking her age, feeling “happy and free” instead of obsessing over how followers will react to every photo.

Kendra even explains how aging naturally has real benefits.

Kendra Wilkinson attends “Fasting And The Longevity Revolution” Documentary Premiere on March 11, 2026. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Frequency Production)

‘Some dud just said I need a makeover’

This week, Kendra took to her Instagram Story to express just how fine she is with looking her age.

In fact, it has actual benefits.

Posting a pair of images, Kendra’s text responded to a toxic “fan” who decided to shame her appearance.

“Some dude just said I need a makeover on my post about my kids’ sports,” she began.

“It’s so weird, the fact that people think I owe them that,” Kendra observed. “I’m happy and free.”

The first part of Kendra’s clapback against a troll who tried to shame her for aging. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Kendra went on to explain why shedding a specific type of “fan” isn’t so bad.

“I’ve also been in a phase of wanting to lose certain men as viewers,” she admitted.

“Even if it takes looking old,” Kendra quipped.

She followed that up with the laughing emoji.

“I have nothing for you guys,” Kendra admitted. “Time to go. LOL.”

Here, Kendra acknowledged her desire to get rid of certain toxic individuals who flood her mentions. (Image Credit: Instagram)

‘I see the good ones’

If you have ever left praise under a friend’s selfie, clothed or otherwise, only to see random men tell them how “gratifying” their photos are, you can imagine how Kendra feels after years of this.

Being famously hot doesn’t erase your personhood. She’s a former Playmate, not an ICE agent.

Even so, she clarified that she’s not dissing her fans. Just the weirdos who neg her.

“BUTTT I see the good ones,” Kendra emphasized.

“And,” she concluded, “I appreciate the respect.”

Kendra is in her early 40s, which is a complex age for anyone.

Some — especially Millennials — might still be getting carded when they go out to eat. Others might be busy parents.

Kendra had a whirlwind life with Playboy and then became a mother at a fairly young age. Sun exposure, parenting, and other stressors can age a person.

She doesn’t look old, but she doesn’t look frozen in time. Some entitled followers who want her to still look as hot as she did 15 years ago.

Kendra is still hot. She’s just, you know, a grown up. If that bothers you, there are other women to follow. That said, please don’t harass them, either. And please don’t express shock when they, too, one day turn 40.