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Ken Urker, partner of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and father of her child, has died.

The two met many years ago, and had been together for two-and-a-half years.

Rose Blanchard is mourning him as a wonderful partner and father to their child.

Though the investigation into the 34-year-old’s death has just begun, she’s sharing the suspected cause of death.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard attends “An Evening with Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies” FYC event at The Grove on May 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: JC Olivera/WireImage)

What was Ken Urker’s cause of death?

October 1, 2026, was Ken Urker’s 34th birthday.

Tragically, it was also the day that he died.

He and Gypsy Rose Blanchard had been in a relationship since April of 2024, welcoming their daughter, Aurora, that December.

(The two had actually engaged in a long-distance relationship, including a 2018 proposal, when she was unjustly imprisoned over Dee Dee Blanchard’s death. However, they broke up, and she ended up marrying Ryan Anderson after her release from prison.)

Urker was found dead inside his Louisiana home on Thursday.

Hours after Urker’s tragic death, Ms. Rose Blanchard spoke to TMZ about his passing.

She expressed a belief that he overdosed.

The reason, she says, is that there was an unidentified substance where he died.

Unfortunately, Rose Blanchard does not know what that substance might be.

She says that she did not remember seeing Urker abuse any substances or use any drugs.

He will ‘forever’ be her ‘soulmate’

In her mind, Ken Urker was a responsible individual.

She remembers him as being very intentional about his role as a father and as a partner.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating his passing.

As news broke on Thursday, Rose Blanchard praised Urker as an “amazing father.”

She affirmed that he would “forever be my soulmate and my red string.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares that she gave birth to her first child on the 1-year anniversary of her prison release. (Dec. 28)



[image or embed] — Pop Base (@popbase.tv) January 1, 2025 at 11:21 AM

Rose Blanchard mentioned that, through their relationship, Urker had endured years of intense public scrutiny and also cyberbullying.

She believes that this may have had a deep impact upon him — perhaps more than anyone realized.

That does not mean that Urker deliberately took his own life. He is the father of a toddler and no one has come forward to suggest that there was evidence of suicidal ideation. Not yet, anyway.

However, it is conceivable that someone under unexpected public scrutiny might abuse a substance as a coping mechanism. Or someone might overindulge on their birthday.

It is very early — too early to really know anything beyond the clear shock and heartbreak stemming from this tragic death.