Kelly Clarkson BLASTS ‘Liar’ Store She Claims Snubbed Her

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Everybody needs a hobby.

Late this summer, Kelly Clarkson ended her 7-year television run.

Over the weekend, her public complaint about a small business allegedly snubbing her went viral.

She has fired off again, rejecting the store’s explanation and accusing them of being liars.

Clarkson attends SiriusXM’s Front Row Series on February 20, 2026. (Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

It sounds like she wants to speak to the manager

On Saturday, October 10, the American Idol alum tweeted a complaint about a small business.

“Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy,” Clarkson began.

“And literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it,” she complained, “and was told he could find something comparable for me.”

Clarkson remarked: “Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale.”

Snidely, she concluded: “But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts character in Pretty Woman. For sure, check it out.”

Taking the nuclear option, Clarkson accused a Brooklyn store of snobbishly snubbing her. (Image Credit: Twitter)

If you are unfamiliar with Pretty Woman, Roberts’ character is met with at-first-polite hints that she should leave an upscale store before the employees make it more obvious that they believe that she cannot afford their wares.

Art of Play, the small business that Clarkson accuses of having slighted her, responded in a thoughtful and diplomatic Instagram post.

“Yesterday, Kelly Clarkson visited us in Brooklyn and inquired about buying ‘Molly,’ a one-of-a-kind singing and dancing bird automaton who plays an important role in the magic shows we host here,” the post began.

“Molly is permanently attached to the wall and isn’t for sale,” they shared.

Art of Play acknowledged: “However, the negative experience Kelly described on twitter would resonate with anyone who has ever felt judged in a shop.”

Art of Play shared a lengthy yet diplomatic response, explaining a famous-and-unhappy customer’s experience. (Image Credit: Instagram)

She did not feel mollified over the ‘Molly’ situation

They also noted that they have been inundated with vitriol from Clarkson’s supporters. Yes, she has genuine fans — and many of them are angry.

Following Art of Play’s response, Clarkson shared another tweet on Sunday, October 11.

“Cool, cool. Sure, it wasn’t for sale,” she wrote. We detect sarcasm. “That’s the narrative Art of Play is gonna go with.”

As if challenging the store in court, Clarkson continued: “So the whole conversation we had when I asked you if it was for sale whilst pointing to the price tag hanging on the wall with the title Singing Bird didn’t happen.”

She went on: “As you elevator eyed me saying in a condescending tone ‘yes, it’s for sale but it costs 15,000 dollars so if you’d like me to find something comparable for you I can.’ That all never happened and now it’s not for sale.”

In a retaliatory tweet, Clarkson accused Art of Play of being untruthful. (Image Credit: Twitter)

“Okay, cool. So you’re not only rude, you’re also a liar. Got it,” Clarkson accused.

“And by the way, I obviously support small businesses because I was literally at a small business trying to purchase things,” she claimed. “I love small businesses and know they are important and I always support them.”

Clarkson argued: “But you don’t get a free pass to treat people less than in your store just because you are a small business.” Regardless of context, that particular line is true.

“It’s not that hard to be kind,” she wrote. “I never blast people but you my friend were an exception. Your store is really cool. Unfortunately, you aren’t.”

Some folks are Clarkson fans. Other folks are Clarkson haters. Even if we don’t understand why she decided to use the nuclear option on a small store that wouldn’t sell her an animatronic bird, perhaps there’s more information that we aren’t seeing.