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Actor Keegan Allen was violently mugged by a pair of armed assailants.

Best known for Pretty Little Liars and Walker, he shared a look at his blood-streaked face immediately after being pistol-whipped and robbed.

Allen spoke to police, who are investigating. He also received medical attention.

He’s grateful to be alive, but warns that others might not be so lucky.

The actor attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” on February 12, 2019. (Photo Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

‘Robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint by two young men’

The Pretty Little Liars alum took to his Instagram in the first hours of Friday morning to share a blood-streaked video.

Unfortunately, it was not footage from the set of a project that he was filming. The blood streaking down his head and face was his own.

Allen shared that he had been mugged on Thursday, October 7, on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood.

In addition to pistol-whipping him, the muggers threatened his life — over a watch.

He issued a dramatic warning to his fans and followers.

“West Hollywood is not safe anymore,” Allen warned in his Instagram caption.

“Robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint by two young men,” he described, “that threatened to KILL me over my watch and would have!”

Framing his survival in a religious context, Allen declared: “God said no tonight.”

He marveled grimly: “My life for a watch.” Dreadful to contemplate.

“Will update more soon,” Allen promised.

In his Instagram caption, Allen warned about his robbery and noted that surveillance does not prevent crime. (Image Credit: Instagram)

‘My life for a watch’

Allen concluded his caption by taking a verbal shot at city and state politicians who have helped install a dystopian panopticon.

“Let’s hope all these flock cameras that @karenbassla @gavinnewsom and everyone thinks will stop crime can find these very dangerous criminals,” he wrote. “God bless.”

Obviously, cameras that allow AI slop machines to misidentify innocent people as suspects and police to stalk women they find attractive do not make people safer — and do not stop crime.

Actual policies to reduce this kind of crime center upon improving economic stability, from jobs to healthcare to housing and beyond.

It is only natural that, in this time of economic crisis, robberies are becoming more bold, more violent, and more desperate. Though there is only so much that (hopefully) future Mayor Nithya Raman can do on the local level, we have already seen how much crime has gone down in New York City over a matter of months under Mayor Mamdani. Policies can improve lives and heal communities.

TMZ reports that the two men who approached and robbed Allen were wearing all black. One pointed a handgun at the actor’s face while the other menaced him with a knife.

They demanded his watch and bracelet before fleeing with his Rolex.

The gunman struck Allen in the face, resulting in the nasty bloody gash. These two malefactors then fled in a vehicle.

Allen contacted police. Paramedics treated him for the laceration, but reportedly did not transport him to the hospital.

This sounds horrifying. We hope that the perpetrators are caught. Returning his watch will not undo the crime, but it would be a nice start.