Katie Zacharia Says She Failed the Bar Exam Because She Was Planning Her Wedding

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You do not, under any circumstances, “gotta hand it” to Sean Hannity.

However, he is lending his voice and platform to the growing chorus questioning Katie Zacharia’s alleged credentials.

To be clear, no one is saying that you need to pass the bar exam to be Press Secretary. You do not.

But Zacharia has spent years publicly identifying herself as a lawyer without passing the bar exam. People are questioning her integrity.

The Trump regime’s new Press Secretary faced immediate questions about her background and qualifications. (Image Credit: Fox News)

She’s a ‘lawyer’ but never passed the bar exam? It gets worse …

On Tuesday, October 13, Donald Trump announced his new Press Secretary.

Zacharia has spent years pushing Pizzagate-style conspiracy theories and hyping up Trump on ultraconservative platforms.

She is also blonde, monied, and has “Mar-a-Lago face” features.

Adding that she is clearly woefully underqualified for the role, and it’s no surprise that Trump appointed her.

But, for years, Zacharia has identified herself as a “lawyer” in an apparent effort to give herself unwarranted credibility. Was it all a lie?

Zacharia does have a legal degree, but spent a couple of days dodging questions before finally admitting the truth: she never passed the bar exam.

On Thursday, October 15, she admitted during an interview with white nationalist Jack Posibiec on the ironically named “Real America’s Voice” that she tried and failed the bar exam in 2011.

According to Zacharia, she was distracted by planning her wedding.

In addition to marrying Tyler Zacharia, she was also planning to move to Tyler.

Zacharia insisted that it was “inconsequential” to have not passed the bar, as her new job would not require that particular qualification.

Sean Hannity also had questions about the new Press Secretary’s alleged qualifications. (Image Credit: Fox News)

Sean Hannity didn’t give her as many softball questions as she might have expected

Still, she went on to identify herself as a lawyer during public appearances, and now insists that it was “okay and acceptable” to label herself a “lawyer.” This was, at best, splitting hairs.

It fell to longtime Trump ally and Fox News host Sean Hannity, of all people, to grill Zacharia during an interview later on Thursday.

Zacharia smiled uncomfortably during the majority of the interview, even though it was mostly friendly and full of softballs and the usual vice signaling.

She rattled on a lengthy and clearly nervous explanation of how she had failed the bar exam and moved to China.

Zacharia confirmed to Hannity that she had not retaken the exam because she had begun having children. She is a mother of four.

Hannity also brought up that Zacharia had described herself as an attorney — implying having passed the bar — rather than a lawyer. This is a rare piece of nuance, as most would treat these as synonyms.

However, she said that these were retweets or reposts, not her own words. The hair-splitting continues.

Some would say that this level of craven dishonesty is disqualifying in a Press Secretary. But … is it?

Zacharia being thoroughly unqualified is arguably one of the most important qualities for serving in the Trump regime. It’s right up there with being white, being Christian, spreading conspiracy theories, and showing endless loyalty to Trump instead of to America.

So Zacharia isn’t a good liar. No one in Trump’s circle seems to care whether the public swallows the lies that they’re putting out anymore, anyway.