Katie Zacharia: Is Trump’s New Press Secretary Really a Lawyer?

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People are already joking about missing Karoline Leavitt.

Donald Trump has appointed Katie Zacharia as his new Press Secretary and poster-child for Mar-a-Lago face.

During her multiple appearances as a commentator, she has identified herself as a “lawyer.”

Does Zacharia have a law degree? Did she pass the bar exam?

Katie Zacharia speaks during a news briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room on October 13, 2026. (Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Is she actually a lawyer?

On Tuesday, October 13, Donald Trump unveiled his newest Press Secretary.

She gave a 14-minute press briefing while seemingly cosplaying as a music video flight attendant.

At times, she seemed to struggle with reading. Jokes on social media were funny, but this was presumably the product of anxiety and a new format.

She stepped out onto the White House South Lawn with Trump as the two headed to Alaska for a campaign rally. (At this time, it is unclear if these red state rallies are to boost floundering GOP enthusiasm or simply to mollify Trump with presumably more enthusiastic crowds.)

This is when reporters, responding to the claim that Zacharia is a lawyer, asked a fairly simple question.

"When Trump plucked Katie Zacharia from obscurity & appointed her as his new press sec, he called her 'an attorney.' This is also how Zacharia describes herself. But Popular Information searched for evidence in all 50 states, plus DC, that she was admitted to practice law anywhere — & found none."



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) October 13, 2026 at 8:21 AM

“Where did she pass the bar exam?” one reporter asked Trump. “Which state?”

Not seeming to know the answer, America’s mad king turned to his new Press Secretary to ask: “Which state?”

Zacharia answered: “When I moved to China.”

We double-checked our geography, just to be sure, and when I moved to China is not a state or even a territory of the United States.

A White House official would go on to say that Zacharia had moved to China with her husband after graduating. She allegedly worked on international transaction law.

Why the refusal to give a clear, complete answer to a simple question?

Zacharia’s press briefing might have looked like her first time in front of a camera, but it was not.

She has appeared on multiple conservative and ultra-conservative outlets for years, including Fox News and Newsmax, often spreading nonsensical and even dangerous conspiracy theories.

Repeatedly, she described herself as a lawyer.

Pepperdine’s Caruso Law School congratulated her upon her new role.

So yes, she got a law degree. But that doesn’t really answer the question.

A law degree is not the same as passing the bar exam, and Zacharia has seemed reluctant to give a clear answer.

Her closest came when she told NewsNation: “I practiced international transaction law, with all the appropriate credentials.”

It should be a simple matter to identify the state in which she passed the bar exam. The reluctance to do so speaks volumes.

However, we have to remember that one does not need a law degree to be Press Secretary.

These questions relate, not to her qualifications (she’s blonde and spews hateful nonsense — what more could she need?), but to her honesty.

But, given her job under the Trump regime, wouldn’t honesty be disqualifying?