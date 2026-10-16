Katie Zacharia FIRED as White House Press Secretary After 7 Days

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Somewhere, Anthony Scaramucci is enjoying a well-deserved laugh.

After just seven days on the job, controversial White House press secretary Katie Zacharia has parted ways with the Trump administration.

Zacharia was appointed on October 9, succeeding Karoline Leavitt, who left the position to focus on her family after welcoming her second child.

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia holds a news briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on October 13, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Now, Trump is apparently searching for another person to take on the increasingly unpredictable task of speaking for his administration.

Neither Zacharia nor the White House immediately responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment about her reported departure.

When Trump announced Zacharia’s appointment, he had plenty of praise for the conservative commentator, who previously worked for the Department of Homeland Security and Trump Media & Technology Group.

“She has an unblemished record of support, and has been a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning,” Trump declared, adding that she was a “devoted fan and member of MAGA!”

Unfortunately, political loyalty apparently wasn’t enough to guarantee a smooth introduction to the White House press corps.

Zacharia’s first briefing quickly attracted attention for all the wrong reasons. During the appearance, she awkwardly confused her husband with Trump, creating an uncomfortable moment that immediately drew scrutiny.

Her performance also prompted questions about her professional credentials.

Zacharia has described herself as a lawyer despite apparently never passing a bar exam in the United States. She does, however, hold a law degree.

The controversy added another complication to an already rocky debut, leaving the new press secretary facing questions about both her performance and her background almost immediately after stepping into the role.

And now, according to the latest reports, her time in the position has come to an abrupt end.

White House press secretary turnover is hardly unprecedented. However, Trump has already gone through six people in the position across his two presidential terms, a notable number compared with previous administrations.

Former President George W. Bush and former President Barack Obama had a combined seven press secretaries throughout their 16 years in office.

Trump, meanwhile, has managed to burn through nearly that many during his own time in the White House.

For an administration that places such a premium on controlling its message, finding someone who can reliably handle the daily media circus may prove to be more challenging than expected.

And after Zacharia’s remarkably brief tenure, Trump is once again left looking for someone willing to take the podium — and face the questions that come with it.