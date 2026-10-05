Kash Patel, 46, Engaged to Country Singer Alexis Wilkins, 27

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Kash Patel put a ring on it. And yes, she’s a human.

The Trump regime’s FBI Director proposed to his country singer girlfriend. She said yes.

Patel has made controversial use of numerous government resources and trips. His now-fiancee even sang at Trump’s very sad America 250 event.

Now, they’re taking that $60 million taxpayer-funded jet straight to the altar.

Donald Trump’s FBI Director Kash Patel prepares to testify during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on September 15, 2026. (Photo Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Kash Patel is engaged to Alexis Wilkins

On the evening of Sunday, October 4, 27-year-old Country singer Alexis Wilkins took to her Instagram to share some news.

“Went and got the law involved,” she captioned the photo.

The photo itself showed a black-and-white image of her with 46-year-old boyfriend Kash Patel.

Patel, whose eyes appeared to be facing directly at the camera (at least in the photo), wore a smile.

Wilkins was also smiling as she held up her left hand, showing off a dazzling engagement ring.

In her caption, Wilkins shared a ring emoji and a red heart emoji.

Obviously, in theory, any one person could unilaterally share an out-of-context or doctored photograph to announce big news. (Especially if the poster is the less famous member of a couple).

In case there were any doubts, Patel confirmed the news.

In a quote-tweet, he, too, shared the ring emoji and the red heart emoji.

The news has been controversial, to say the least. But perhaps the couple has friends or loved ones who are happy for them.

❤️💍 — Kash Patel (@Kash_Patel) October 4, 2026

Their relationship has been controversial since the public first learned of it

In January of 2023, Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins began dating after having met a few months earlier at a friend’s house party in Nashville.

However, both of them remained obscure-to-unknown figures until Patel became the Trump regime’s FBI Director. Notably, a conspiracy theorist podcaster became Deputy Director under him.

Almost immediately, public awareness of Wilkins arose because of Patel using FBI resources to travel to see her perform, even if it were nothing but the National Anthem.

Not all of Patel’s brazenly unprofessional use of time and resources has involved Wilkins. (Anyone else remember him partying it up in Italy at the Olympics, not long after Nancy Guthrie’s abduction?)

However, there is a public perception that he prioritizes his relationship with Wilkins and apparently a luxurious schedule and accommodations when setting his travel itinerary. It is … unbecoming of his position.

Patel’s primary qualification as Trump’s FBI Director appears to be his loyalty to Trump himself.

He has shown some of that same loyalty towards Wilkins, viciously defending her — as if she were personally under attack — when accused of unprofessionalism.

(He has also insisted that past FBI Directors were even more capricious with their use of resources, which sounds unlikely but perhaps he knows something that we don’t.)

To be fair, Wilkins has also been accused of being a honeypot (the timeline doesn’t really work for that). That’s probably not a reasonable accusation, folks.

Patel is not a good person or a good FBI Director. By all accounts, Wilkins doesn’t seem to be such a great person either. Perhaps they’ll make each other happy.