Joy-Anna Duggar Accused of Endangering 3-Year-Old With ‘Choking Hazard’

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Joy-Anna Duggar has found herself in hot water.

For someone who didn’t really know how to bathe herself until she was married, many fans would say that she’s done okay as a mom.

But even Joy’s diehard supporters are calling her out for endangering her 3-year-old.

A look at her life showed little Gunner with a pretty infamous choking hazard. What is Joy thinking?

Showcasing her routine online, Joy-Anna Duggar began her day in front of the mirror. (Image Credit: YouTube)

How did Joy-Anna Duggar allegedly endanger her 3-year-old?

Joy-Anna Duggar, who is pregnant with Baby #4, shared a “morning in my life” video.

This was a supercut showing the less-than-glamorous first couple of hours of her day.

Most of the morning routine was fully anodyne. If anything, it served as a warning to people who romanticize parenthood that their lives will no longer be their own.

But we see Joy making breakfast for her kids. Scrambled eggs, toast, and grapes are pretty normal foods.

If you’re a parent yourself, you may have already spotted where Joy went wrong here.

Eggs, toast, and some sort of fruit are very generic breakfast foods. They’re not for everyone, but they’re usually fine unless there’s an allergy.

But Gunner is only three years old.

As Joy’s fans and critics alike across social media are calling out, grapes are a choking hazard for toddlers and preschoolers.

Children develop more experience eating as they grow, and they also develop larger throats. At 3, though, many children could more easily have a grape go down their windpipe — turning a snack into a health emergency.

Even the CDC advises cutting grapes for little kids to make eating safer for them. (For now; if RFK Jr. gets wind of it, they’ll probably just recommend replacing grapes with smallpox-infected roadkill or something like that.)

Joy-Anna Duggar’s 3-year-old Gunner Forsyth, is too young to safely eat whole grapes according to basically every piece of medical or parenting advice. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Is that some sisterly shade?

Obviously, there are people who will always raise a stink about anything that Joy-Anna Duggar or any of her siblings do.

This isn’t always unreasonable. People who grew up in an abusive cult will often get things wrong, especially when they have not actually left said cult.

But even people who are normally Joy’s fans — people who know, for example, that Gunner has choked before — called her out here.

Critics pointed out that there are other risks, like kids not wearing helmets or being photographed around guns.

Point is: nobody wants to see a toddler choke to death when there are plenty of grape slicers on the market for exactly this situation. (Also for making chicken salad. Seriously, find firm, crisp grapes and slice them and they will transform the meal.)

We would be remiss if we did not acknowledge that it is possible that Jinger Duggar was throwing shade at her sister and podcast co-host.

On her own Instagram page, Jinger shared “mom hacks” — and one happened to be a grape slicer.

It’s possible that she hadn’t seen Joy’s blunder and just happened to post this.

At the same time, maybe she wants to make sure that fans know that she takes precautions with the health and safety of her children.

We hope that Joy’s kids continue to be “lucky” — as much as someone born into the Duggar or Forsyth families could possibly be, anyway.