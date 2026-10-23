Jon Gosselin: Kate Should Finally Tell the Truth About Collin!

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In The Shadow of Eight has detailed horrible moments from Collin Gosselin’s miserable childhood.

The allegations are piling up. But Kate keeps denying any wrongdoing.

Jon seems to know that he failed his kids in many ways, and he’s doing what he can to make up for it.

Right now, that means telling the truth — and hoping that his ex-wife will do the same.

Jon Gosselin attends a red carpet event on January 25, 2026 at Sundance. (Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Rachel Strauss)

Will Kate tell the truth about Collin?

On Thursday, TMZ spoke to Jon in New York.

There, Collin’s father expressed the desire for his ex-wife to just be honest.

Jon’s doing it, he argues.

(That is in reference to the upcoming Netflix documentary.)

He doesn’t think that it’s unreasonable to ask Kate to do the same.

Collin’s focus isn’t on expecting Kate to do the write thing.

That’s probably sensible. She’s had decades to decide to be even a halfway decent person. Why start now?

Instead, Collin hopes to reach out to his estranged siblings — four of his fellow sextuplets, plus his two older sisters.

He wants them to do their own research. He says that he has evidence showing that Kate stole from them.

(The psychology of families like this can be complex. It can be hard, after clinging for so long to the idea that Kate is the “good” one, to accept the truth.)

It sounds like much of the world is Team Collin

Many people are showering Collin with support — verbally, financially, and by purchasing his bestselling memoir.

To some, this is all new information. They only knew that something was wrong after Collin vanished from Kate Plus 8 and from all family photos and turned out to be locked away in an institution.

Others remember the 2009 evidence of Kate hitting her daughter and have, frankly, been waiting for her to face justice for a long time.

Collin has resolved to move on as much as possible, even with public calls for him to see if he can press legal charges against Kate for, let’s be honest, ruining his life.

Jon doesn’t sound so forgiving. He has expressed a desire for Kate to face criminal charges.

Kate has, of course, denied allegations of abuse. Or at least, the allegations that cannot be proven.

She has even gone so far as to claim that Collin fabricated these allegations due to mental illness.

(There are rare cases when someone can falsely accuse someone of wrongdoing, but there tend to be other factors — the abuse coming from a different person, for example, or a manipulative third party pushing a “recovered memories” hoax.)

Believe it or not, there are people who actually defend Kate. Some do so out of habit — a bad habit that they need to quit. Others went through their own divorce challenges and formed a parasocial bond with the idea of Kate while ignoring reality.

Will Kate do as Jon hopes and tell the truth about her estranged son? Will Collin’s estranged siblings break through two decades of programming and turn on their mom? Those sound nice … but unlikely.