John Stamos Says Beach Boys' Mike Love 'Insists' on Performing Despite Dire Health Warnings

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Over the weekend, video of Beach Boys legend Mike Love performing on stage went viral on social media.

The clip showed Love seated in a chair and being instructed by his bandmates and sing into a microphone and move his arms about rhythmically.

The footage led many to conclude that Love is facing serious health challenges,

Mike Love attends the world premiere of Disney+ documentary “The Beach Boys” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on May 21, 2024. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

And now, his longtime friend John Stamos seems to have confirmed that sad news.

Stsmos shared the concerning news in an emotional Instagram post on Sunday, revealing that the legendary musician’s future remains uncertain.

“My beloved friend, father figure, musical hero and mentor, Mike Love, is facing serious health challenges,” John wrote. “We hope he’ll be doing what he loves for years to come, but we don’t know what the future holds. We have tonight.”

The message arrived as John prepared to perform with the Beach Boys at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. The concert was part of the band’s tour celebrating the 60th anniversary of its iconic album Pet Sounds.

The tour follows the death of Beach Boys’ frontman Brian Wilson, who passed away last year.

Unfortunately, Love’s health appears to have become a growing concern for those closest to him.

“Mike is a fighter,” John continued, explaining that doctors, family members, and friends have encouraged the 85-year-old musician to prioritize his health. However, Love reportedly remains determined to keep performing.

“He insists on being on stage,” Stamos explained. “He says he needs his band, the audience, his friends and drummer surrounding him to lift him up.”

Stamos also acknowledged that watching his longtime friend face these challenges has been difficult.

“I’ve played with Mike for 41 years,” he wrote. “I never imagined how deeply it would affect me to see someone larger than life face something so human and fragile.”

While Love’s specific health issues have not been disclosed, Stamos made it clear that his friend’s determination to perform has not wavered.

“The Mike Love we see tonight may not be exactly the Mike we’ve always known,” John added. “But he’s still every bit the Mike we love.”

The actor also reflected on the enormous influence Loce has had on his life, crediting the musician with teaching him how to command a stage, entertain audiences, and connect with fans.

Their relationship extends well beyond music. Love even officiated Stamos’ 2018 wedding to wife Caitlin McHugh, and he has become part of the actor’s family life.

“He didn’t just give me a place in his band. He gave me a place in his life,” John wrote.

The Full House alum concluded his message by emphasizing the importance of appreciating loved ones while they are still here.

“Maybe the hardest part of loving someone is becoming so accustomed to the miracle of having them there that you forget it’s a miracle at all,” he reflected.

For John, the upcoming performance was about more than celebrating the Beach Boys’ legendary catalog. It was an opportunity to cherish his friend and the music they have shared for more than four decades.

“We don’t know what tomorrow brings,” John wrote. “But we have tonight.”