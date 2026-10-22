John Goodman Breaks Silence on 200-Pound Weight Loss: 'I Was Eating Alcoholically'

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In 2015, John Goodman revealed that he’d lost over 200 pounds.

Now, the TV legend is opening up about the personal struggles behind his dramatic weight loss, revealing that getting sober didn’t immediately put an end to his unhealthy habits.

Goodman discussed his decades-long battle with alcoholism and his complicated relationship with food in a recent interview with The New Yorker.

John Goodman attends the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Digger” at Directors Village on September 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic)

Goodman, who stopped drinking in 2007, admitted that he turned to eating for comfort after giving up alcohol, eventually reaching nearly 400 pounds.

“I’d lose sixty pounds in a summer, gain it all back. Seventy pounds, eighty pounds. And that got tiring,” he recalled.

“I took steps so I wouldn’t have to do that anymore. I was almost four hundred pounds. I was eating alcoholically after I stopped drinking.”

The actor’s candid admission offers a glimpse into the challenges that followed his decision to get sober at age 55.

Although he had struggled with his weight for years, quitting alcohol didn’t automatically resolve the underlying issues that had contributed to his unhealthy lifestyle.

Goodman explained that food had become another source of comfort, much as alcohol had been before. He described trying to fill an emotional void through instant gratification rather than confronting what was missing in his life.

His struggles with alcohol began decades earlier. Goodman recalled that his drinking became a habit after he started frequenting bars in New York in 1978. As his dependence on alcohol grew, so did his weight.

Eventually, he realized his situation had become dangerous.

“I got sick and tired of being sick and tired,” Goodman said of his decision to get sober.

He also acknowledged that his addiction had affected more than his physical health.

“I was delaying my maturation by drinking, and I had a lot of catching up to do, just realizing how selfish it made me,” he explained. “I was overlooking real life.”

Goodman said he was hospitalized as part of his decision to stop drinking, adding that he eventually discovered he could enjoy life without relying on substances.

His weight-loss journey, meanwhile, involved more than simply changing his relationship with food. The actor underwent stomach surgery to help manage his weight, though the procedure came with complications.

“I also turned anemic and lost a layer of fat under my skin, and I’m cold all the time,” he revealed.

Over time, Goodman adopted healthier habits, including regular exercise, working with a personal trainer and cutting sugar from his diet. His efforts ultimately helped him shed approximately 200 pounds, a transformation that became particularly noticeable in recent years.

Now, the beloved star is focused on maintaining his strength and balance after fracturing his hip, an injury he sustained on the set of the film Digger last year.

For Goodman, the goal is no longer simply about the number on the scale. After years of battling addiction and unhealthy habits, he appears determined to protect the healthier life he worked so hard to build.