Johannah Dugger Rushed to the Altar Because She's PREGNANT, Blind Item Claims on TikTok

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Late this summer, Johannah Duggar applied for a marriage certificate and then held a small, private wedding.

A blind item circulating online alleges that this was more of a shotgun wedding.

The Duggar cult famously forbids its victims from normal human relationships. They have side-hugging courtships until father-approved marriages.

Is Jim Bob trying to bury a major scandal?

There are just so many Duggars. And here so many of them are, all in one majestic photograph. (Image Credit: TLC)

Was Johannah Duggar secretly pregnant at her secret wedding?

Johannah Duggar married David Swanson in a small, private ceremony on September 10.

If she had not filed for a marriage license mere days earlier, it’s possible that we still would not know about it.

She’s reportedly planning a larger ceremony for October 10 … which isn’t unprecedented, but it seems a little odd for the Duggars.

“Once again one of the kids from the home of many kids got knocked up so they had to move up a wedding day,” a blind item circulating on TikTok alleged.

“The parents don’t even care any longer,” the blind item continued. “They just want them all out of the house.”

Some of the Duggar clan’s infamous rules were exaggerated or made stricter for the show.

(Jim Bob wanted to portray a sanitized version of the cult lifestyle, but he also wanted more consistency with the frumpy dresses that women and girls had to wear than other members of the cult necessarily enforced.)

Others are more serious, forming a key element of the extreme fundamentalist family’s lifestyle.

They are not allowed to have sex. They are not allowed to have sex ed. None of them learn anything about consent, because that is a foreign concept.

In fact, until marriage, “courtships” are supervised — and only allow side-hugs. It’s a sad existence, bereft of human contact or dignity.

Even some of the most critical Duggar-watchers aren’t buying it

If Johannah Duggar was pregnant for her wedding, then she violated cult rules — and Jim Bob is trying to hide it.

But not everyone believes that. We don’t just mean Duggar-defenders, either.

This rumor crops up over almost every Duggar marriage, it seems. Memorably, with Joy-Anna.

Yes, Duggars would be more likely to accidentally become pregnant if they had the chance to have normal teenage experiences, such as kissing or sex.

But they don’t really get those kinds of chances. A lot of folks are calling BS on this blind item.

Why are these stories so appealing?

Well, the extreme ideology of the Duggars spits in the face of human dignity.

It is normal, if not universal, for people to be sexual beings with desires and interests.

In the Duggar world, children learn that this is somehow “evil” or “corrupt,” even though that is not true.

Stories like this give people hope that the Duggar kids are able to find moments of privacy to, however briefly, exist and make their own choices like real teens should.

Maybe Johannah did. If so, she’ll give birth early next year and the family will be super vague about the timeline. But it’s more likely that she’s just another barely-past-being-a-child-bride that Jim Bob and Michelle have churned out. She won’t be the last.