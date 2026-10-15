Joe Manganiello Was Warned Sofia Vergara's Ex Put a 'Voodoo Curse' on Him Amidst Dire Illness

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Actor Joe Manganiello revealed a nearly fatal health battle in his memoir.

He described it as closely tied to the end of his marriage to Sofia Vergara.

According to the actor, a shaman contacted him to warn him that he was “sick” and had been the victim of a curse by Vergara’s ex.

Manganiello’s illness was not public knowledge. Even most of his family didn’t know.

Joe Manganiello attends the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards on June 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

A stranger warned him that he had been cursed with illness (long before the public knew of his health battle)

In Bloodlines, Manganiello shared that a Cuba-based shaman had contacted him over the phone.

The shaman warned him that he was “sick,” specifying only that “something is wrong with his intestines.”

Manganiello clarified that this was not a case of someone using publicly accessible information to pretend to have extraordinary insight into a celebrity’s life.

“There were members of my close family who didn’t know any of that, let alone some random guy on the phone,” he explained.

“I side-eyed Sofía with a look that was equal parts fear, anger, and disbelief,” Manganiello recalled.

‘No one knew’

“I looked at Sofía, trying to comprehend how the f–k this guy could possibly know any of this,” Manganiello described.

“None of this had been mentioned in the press,” he emphasized. “No one knew.”

The Cuban shaman then told the then-spouses that someone who still harbored love for Vergara had cursed Manganiello.

“‘Someone from your past is still in love with you. He put a voodoo curse on your husband. He did it in New Orleans,’” he quoted the shaman in his book.

‘”Your husband needs to be cleansed and protected. I can do this. I can help him,'” Manganiello recalled the shaman telling them. “‘But I need to see him for two days, and I cannot come to the United States. Can he meet me somewhere else? I could meet him in Ecuador.’”

‘How did the shaman know all of that about me?’

“I was fully aware of how crazy it was for me to seriously entertain thoughts this bizarre,” Manganiello penned.

“But then again,” he asked, “how did the shaman know all of that about me?” Especially when family and friends did not.

“Why did the most insane thing I’d ever heard have to make so much f–king sense?” Manganiello asked.

He added: “I shook my head, pulled out my phone, and began google searching flights to Guayaquil, Ecuador.”

Manganiello did share that Vergara’s infamous ex, Nick Loeb, lived in New Orleans and had been with her shortly before they got together. It is unclear what good it would do to identify a suspect.

What is a shaman?

Strictly speaking, shaman originates from a Russian word and may even connect to a Sanskrit word. (Indo-European roots provide a common history for a lot of language, so etymology can be difficult to parse.)

In essence, shamans are spiritual practitioners. They might do so within a religion or not. They might use the term interchangeably with “witch” or “priest,” or they might not.

A shaman in Cuba would, statistically, most likely practice Lucumi (Santeria). Like Vodou, this Afro-Caribbean faith was imported from West Africa, particularly Nigeria, through centuries of trans-Atlantic human trafficking. Also like Vodou, Lucumi’s faith is rooted in Yoruba, with some syncretism with Catholicism.

Was the person who contacted Manganiello a shaman eager to heal him? Was this person a scammer? Were they both? (There are, after all, people who dishonestly try to bring in business while earnestly practicing their faith. That happens in just about all religions.)

We’re sorry that Manganiello went through literally any of this years-spanning nightmare.