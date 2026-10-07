Joe Biden's 'Frail' Appearance, Odd Comments Spark Concern During Rare Public Appearance

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When Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, he did so among widespread concerns about his health and mental acuity.

Shortly thereafter, Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

In the months since, speculation about Biden’s health has continued to run rampant, and the former president’s recent appearance at a Delaware car show is unlikely to quell those concerns.

Former U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at Joint Base Andrews following inauguration ceremonies on January 20, 2025 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Biden was in attendance to show off his beloved Corvette, but his demeanor wound up stealing the spotlight.

The 83-year-old took the stage at the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week in Rhode Island, where he proudly showed off his 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

The longtime car enthusiast was invited to the event by host Jay Leno, and he spent time greeting attendees and checking out the impressive collection of classic automobiles.

The Corvette has been in Biden’s family for decades. His father gave him the vehicle as a wedding gift, and the former president has reportedly kept the car for nearly 60 years. It also received the Spirit of Audrain Award during the event.

But footage of Biden leaving the event quickly shifted the conversation.

The former president appeared to move slowly and cautiously as he made his way toward a waiting SUV surrounded by Secret Service agents.

When reporters asked him to say a few words, Biden waved and repeatedly responded, “Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

He then turned toward Leno and appeared to say, “I don’t want to go,” before lingering near the vehicle.

Biden also showed off a jacket he had received at the event, which had his name embroidered on it, before eventually getting into the SUV.

The footage prompted plenty of reactions online, with critics describing Biden as “frail” and using the moment to question Biden’s physical and mental condition. Some accused the former president of appearing confused, while others made considerably harsher claims about his cognitive abilities.

“Ask him today if he remembers even BEING THERE yesterday…go ahead! Ask him!” one user wrote, according to Radar Online.

“Funny. Someone had Biden’s name stitched on his clothing so he remembers what his name is. Dude belongs in a care home,” a second person snarked about his jacket.

“He is completely gone,” a third user observed, while a fourth claimed Biden’s “brain is fried.”

Not everyone viewed the appearance so negatively, however. One commenter pointed out that Biden is battling advanced cancer and offered a much more sympathetic assessment of the former president’s condition.

Biden’s health has been a subject of increasing concern since he revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis in 2025. His son, Hunter Biden, provided a grim update in August, saying the cancer had spread to his father’s bones and that the disease was “very painful” and “very debilitating in many respects.”

Whatever viewers made of Biden’s slow departure, there was at least one thing that appeared to bring the former president plenty of enthusiasm: his Corvette.

After the event, Biden shared his appreciation for the Newport outing, highlighting the classic car and his time with his grandson and longtime friend Leno.

For a former president who has largely stayed out of the public spotlight, it was certainly an attention-grabbing afternoon — and one that left social media talking about considerably more than vintage automobiles.