Jim Carrey Marries Min Ah 7 Months After Debuting as Couple

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Jim Carrey is officially off the market — again!

The 64-year-old actor has married his longtime girlfriend, Min Ah, in a small, private ceremony in Los Angeles, according to reports.

A representative for Carrey confirmed the marriage on Wednesday, while TMZ reported that the couple exchanged vows during an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles.

Jane Erin Carrey, Jim Carrey, Min Ah and Jackson Riley pose during the 51st Cesar Film Awards at L’Olympia on February 26, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Few details have emerged about the wedding itself, which is pretty on-brand for a relationship that has largely unfolded away from the Hollywood spotlight.

Carrey and Min Ah had reportedly been spotted together as far back as 2022, but they didn’t exactly rush to make their relationship public.

That changed in February 2026, when the couple made their official red-carpet debut at the César Awards in Paris.

Carrey was honored with an honorary César at the ceremony, and his daughter, Jane, and grandson, Jackson, were also in attendance. During his acceptance speech, Carrey took a moment to thank Min Ah, whom he described as his “sublime companion.”

“I love you, Min Ah,” he added during the speech.

Seven months later, the “sublime companion” has become the wife.

Very little is publicly known about Min Ah, who is reportedly an actress and artist and has also been known as Minzi. She and Carrey have kept their romance remarkably quiet, with relatively few public appearances or details about their life together.

Of course, this isn’t Carrey’s first trip down the aisle.

The comedy legend was previously married to Melissa Womer, with whom he shares daughter Jane, from 1987 until their divorce in 1995. He later married his Dumb and Dumber co-star Lauren Holly in 1996, but that marriage lasted less than a year.

Carrey famously dated Jenny McCarthy for years, been romantically linked to several famous women including Renée Zellweger and January Jones.

Carrey once suggested that he was perfectly happy leaving marriage in the rearview mirror.

In a 2008 interview, while dating McCarthy, Carrey said, “I probably won’t get married again,” adding that after doing it twice, “you really should stop doing it.”

Well, apparently, he’s had a change of heart!

After years of keeping his relationship with Min Ah largely private, Carrey has now made her his third wife.

And considering he went from publicly calling her his “sublime companion” in Paris to secretly marrying her in Los Angeles just seven months later, it seems he changed his mind with a quickness.

Our congratulations go out to the happy couple!